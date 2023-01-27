Reinvention – whether by choice or necessity – is something we do regularly. The last three years have been chock full of reinvention: for ourselves, our organizations, and our city. In March, we will mark three years since everything changed. Like most of the world around us, we thought the Covid pandemic would be a temporary interruption in our lives. Wrong! It ripped everything apart in ways we could never have imagined. And by necessity, we reinvented so much, personally and professionally.

