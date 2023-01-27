ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Queens Gazette

La Vigna ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Celebrate a romantic Valentine’s Day meal at La Vigna Italian Restaurant and Bar or make any night special at this classy, cozy restaurant on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills. La Vigna, which means “the vine,” offers regional Italian dishes and daily specials, all made fresh to order for a delightful and memorable meal. A Prix-fixe 3-course dinner for $34.95 is a great way to sample some of La Vigna’s fine Italian cuisine.
FOREST HILLS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

NYC Kids RISE Save For College Program At PS 22

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank, attended an event celebrating NYC Scholarship Month at P.S. 22Q Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. The event was well attended by parents and guardians of kindergartners and first graders, school officials, and local government and community leaders. The Bank presented a check for a Community Scholarship to the NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program to support the college and career futures of first grade and kindergarten students at P.S. 22Q.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Greek American Homeowners To Hold Meeting Tonight

The General Meeting of the Greek American Homeowners Association will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 pm at 23-49 31st Street in Astoria. The agenda for the meeting includes Guest Speakers:. Dr. Katerina Georgantza, DDS who will give a talk on “Dental Implants, a New Solution to an...
ASTORIA, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Christina Turczyn

Currently a writer and visual artist, Christina has contributed watercolors to twenty exhibits including Cornell Has Talent. In her career as a writer, she has over one hundred publications in diverse magazines and journals. Those span international events covered at the Guggenheim, and The World Around Summit. Her writing honors...
ATLANTA, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Letters to the Editor

Reinvention – whether by choice or necessity – is something we do regularly. The last three years have been chock full of reinvention: for ourselves, our organizations, and our city. In March, we will mark three years since everything changed. Like most of the world around us, we thought the Covid pandemic would be a temporary interruption in our lives. Wrong! It ripped everything apart in ways we could never have imagined. And by necessity, we reinvented so much, personally and professionally.
ASTORIA, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Queens Borough Budget

The City’s annual budget process got under way on January 12 when Mayor Eric Adams released his $102.7 billion balanced Fiscal Year 2024 Preliminary Budget. “The budget reflects the mayor’s ongoing commitment to promoting an equitable recovery by making investments in affordable housing, keeping city streets clean, ensuring the safety of communities and promoting a greener, healthier city,” said the press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy