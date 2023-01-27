Read full article on original website
Parents in Downeast Maine having difficulty finding child care options
ELLSWORTH, Maine — How are parents supposed to work and make a living if they can't find reliable child care?. That's a question working parents across the country and in Maine are asking as day cares and other child care services have few, if any, openings and long wait lists, while some are struggling just to keep their doors open.
Public naloxone training held in Southwest Harbor
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — More than a dozen people gathered at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Saturday morning to learn about how to administer naloxone. Also known as Narcan, naloxone is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. John Lennon, deputy chief of the Bar Harbor Fire...
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified
NEWBURGH, Maine — The pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Newburgh on Friday afternoon has been identified as Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburgh. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss publicly identified Clewley in a release Monday. Moss said Maine State Police continue to...
Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
Man charged with possessing illegal drugs after 'civil standby' in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A Swanville man is facing charges after police found him to be in possession of illegal narcotics during a civil standby at an Irving Circle K in Belfast on Monday. Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Belfast police responded to an Irving Circle K at 209 Northport...
National Toboggan Championships rescheduled due to cold temps
CAMDEN, Maine — Mother Nature has forced the 2023 Toboggan National Committee to move all racing events for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden to Sunday. Racing was originally slated for Saturday, but temperatures are expected to be in the negatives statewide. Temperatures are expected to rise back above zero by Sunday morning.
