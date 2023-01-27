ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public naloxone training held in Southwest Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — More than a dozen people gathered at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Saturday morning to learn about how to administer naloxone. Also known as Narcan, naloxone is a medication that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose. John Lennon, deputy chief of the Bar Harbor Fire...
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire in South Thomaston

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that a fire occurred at a house on Dublin Road in South Thomaston. Regional news service Village Soup reports that there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the home is owned by Archie and Nancy Stalcup, according to assessment records.
SOUTH THOMASTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

National Toboggan Championships rescheduled due to cold temps

CAMDEN, Maine — Mother Nature has forced the 2023 Toboggan National Committee to move all racing events for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden to Sunday. Racing was originally slated for Saturday, but temperatures are expected to be in the negatives statewide. Temperatures are expected to rise back above zero by Sunday morning.
CAMDEN, ME
