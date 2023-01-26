Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
The Bloodline Turns On Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Walks Off In Dramatic WWE Royal Rumble Conclusion
Kevin Owens had warned Sami Zayn time and time again about the true nature of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Tonight, KO’s words proved right as The Bloodline turned on The Honorary Uce. Sami Zayn accompanied Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens in...
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Brock Lesnar Eliminated In Shocking Fashion At WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Beast looked to repeat the same feat tonight at the Alamodome. Unfortunately, for Lesnar, things didn’t work out this time. Brock Lesnar entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at number 12. The Beast took on Sheamus and Drew...
Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
