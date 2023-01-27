Read full article on original website
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
MPD hopes DNA will help identify boy found last weekend
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department provided an update into an investigating pertaining to a special needs boy found walking alone last weekend near the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. According to the department, attempts to locate the boy’s parent or guardian have, so far, been unsuccessful. The young man, believed to […]
OPD says man helped himself to cigarettes when store was left unlocked
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after officers said he entered a convenience store after closing and stole cigarettes. Michael Valdez, 36, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:32 a.m. on January 25, officers responded to […]
OPD investigating burglary at Mango Tango
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early Tuesday morning, Odessa Police Department responded to Mango Tango after a reported burglary. The video above shows two men forcibly entering the business where according to OPD the two stole a printer and cash drawer, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone who recognizes...
OPD investigating multiple ‘major’ crashes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating several major crashes, including three on Highway 191, an eight-vehicle pileup at Billy Hext, a five-vehicle crash at Faudree, and rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until further advised. OPD said that roads are expected to […]
MPD still searching for family of found child
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for the family of a special needs boy found yesterday. According to MPD, on Sunday, January 29, officers found the young man unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers said he is non-verbal and is unable to communicate; he’s believed to be between the […]
OPD investigating several crashes on Highway 191
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently working several major crashes across town, with three of those on Highway 191. The wrecks on Highway 191 include an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree and a rollover at East Loop 338. Drivers are encouraged...
OPD investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 with all being between West Loop 338 and West County Road. If you have to travel today, OPD says to use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood. A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the...
Odessa Police Department provides crash report update
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
Man distributes counterfeit bills at 3 Odessa businesses
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD would like to warn residents and businesses about the recent circulation of counterfeit money in Odessa. The Criminal Investigation Division is currently on several cases involving counterfeit $50 bills. The man shown in the surveillance photos recently passed counterfeit $50 bills at three different businesses along Andrews Highway.
Couple accused of stealing $800 in clothing from area business
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 13, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Main Street Market at 5934 W Interstate 20 and filled a large white bag with clothing, […]
‘Person of interest’: OPD investigating assault at DK
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community with an investigation following an aggravated assault at a local convenience store. According to OPD, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on January 22 at the DK store located at 4601 Oakwood Drive. A man wearing a blue shirt, grey hoodie, […]
OPD investigating propane theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a news release, around 11 a.m. om January 27, OPD officers responded to the Lowe’s Market at 4600 N Grant to investigate a theft. Officers said two men were caught on camera […]
Female skull found in Crane County, Texas in January 1990 remains unidentified
On January 31, 1990, a human skull was recovered in Crane County, Texas. Law enforcement believes the skull belongs to an Hispanic woman between the ages of sixteen and twenty-one. They also estimated the woman died at least ten years before her skull was recovered.
Midland area DPS responds to 55 crashes before noon Monday
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 55 crashes from 12:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. on Monday after a winter storm rolled into the Basin and created icy roadways, especially along less traveled roads. Now, troopers are asking drivers to continue practicing winter driving safety. “Please reduce your speed […]
Odessa Missing Person Found Safely
ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: According to the Odessa Police Department, Allen has been safely located. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Daquann Allen, 34, was last seen at 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of W 24th St....
DPS responds to 42 crashes amid icy weather Tuesday
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 42 crashes from midnight to noon on January 31 amid icy weather throughout the Permian Basin. Crews are still working to clear a multi-vehicle crash at the IH-10 / IH-20 split near mile marker 185 in Jeff Davis County. A DPS spokesman […]
OPD responds to 30 crashes Monday, offers tips for winter driving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to approximately 30 crashes Monday morning as winter weather moved into the Basin. Now, officers are asking drivers to remain cautious through the week as roads are expected to remain slick for several days, especially on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. The Texas […]
Warming shelters open in West Texas
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Below is a list of warming shelters in the Permian Basin, CBS7 will continue to update this list as we hear of more shelters opening. Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex, 2261 W Sycamore, is open now and will remain open dependent upon inclement weather conditions.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
