ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 with all being between West Loop 338 and West County Road. If you have to travel today, OPD says to use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO