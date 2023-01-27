Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Heat, Knicks headed in opposite directions
The Miami Heat look to continue their recent good fortune and add to the Knicks' woes Thursday when the Eastern Conference foes meet in New York, their first meeting of the season. The Heat have won four of their last five games to move into sixth place in the conference,...
Following stunning first quarter, Celtics crush Nets
The Boston Celtics didn't do much wrong in the opening quarter and breezed to a 139-96 home victory over the depleted Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Boston was 18-for-29 from the field (62.1 percent) in the opening frame and led 46-16 after 12 minutes. It was the largest lead the Celtics have had after the first quarter in franchise history.
Louisville bests Georgia Tech to snap 10-game skid
Jae'Lyn Withers had a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisville ended a 10-game losing streak with a 68-58 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Withers, who scored 14 first-half points, finished the game 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, while El Ellis added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Cavaliers hope to get back on track at home when Grizzlies visit
The Cleveland Cavaliers look to bounce back from a rare home loss when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Cleveland fell to 21-6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Tuesday's 100-97 loss to the Miami Heat. Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 19 points, Donovan Mitchell had 16, and Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Eagles OL Josh Sills placed on exempt list following rape charge
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio. With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares...
Rockets down Thunder to earn rare winning streak
Eric Gordon scored a season-high 25 points, rookie Tari Eason recorded his third consecutive double-double and the Houston Rockets topped the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106 on Wednesday. Houston's Kenyon Martin Jr. proved clutch in the fourth quarter, drilling a 3-pointer and converting a transition dunk to help Houston maintain...
Mavericks look to extend Pelicans' 9-game losing streak
The New Orleans Pelicans might be getting tired of playing against elite players on their three-game road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 15 rebounds Sunday as the Pelicans began their trip with a 135-110 loss at Milwaukee. Then Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-113 victory Tuesday for New Orleans' ninth consecutive defeat.
Hurricanes thrash Sabres, enter break on 7-game win streak
Sebastian Aho scored in his sixth consecutive game to begin Carolina's three-goal first period and the Hurricanes went on to beat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Stefan Noesen, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a seven-game winning streak and...
Reports: Matt Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
Former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration lawsuit against the Panthers over $5 million in offset compensation he claims he's owed, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Rhule filed the lawsuit on Jan. 25.
Devils assistant Andrew Brunette arrested for DUI
New Jersey Devils assistant coach Andrew Brunette was arrested Wednesday in South Florida and charged with driving under the influence among other offenses. Brunette went 51-18-6 as interim head coach of the Florida Panthers in 2021-22.
Hornets, Bulls each pursuing a rare victory
It's a good time for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls to meet because one of them will come away with a victory when they clash Thursday in Chicago. Both teams had solid stretches in January, but they're still struggling.
Pacers hope to end skid vs. road-tripping Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers continue a five-game Eastern Conference road trip Thursday when they visit Indianapolis and the sputtering Indiana Pacers. Indiana dropped its third straight and 10th in the last 11 games when it lost 112-100 in Memphis on Sunday. On the bright side for the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points for his fifth consecutive game with at least 21 points, and he has posted at least 19 points in all six games since resuming coming off the bench.
