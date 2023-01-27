Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, a 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, has died, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday. He was 84. "We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family," the team said in a statement. "The Hull family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the sympathies that have been sent their way."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO