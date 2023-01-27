Read full article on original website
Lawmakers, advocates meet at Georgia capitol to talk mental health issues
DUBLIN, Ga. — Tuesday marks "Mental Health Day" at the Georgia Capitol. The goal is to raise awareness and allow mental health advocates to meet with lawmakers about the challenges and opportunities in their field. In Dublin, the Community Service Board of Middle Georgia serves 16 counties. Ashley Black...
Georgia mental health experts say Tyre Nichols video can trigger racial trauma
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police can trigger racial trauma according to a Georgia mental health expert. “How we are interpreting the people that we task to protect us, once again we’re looking at that and that’s also what’s affecting our mental health outcomes.”
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment. "When I announced the largest economic...
'The more protection of the food, the better it is': Macon restaurants welcome food delivery bill
MACON, Ga. — Since the pandemic, a lot more people are using food-delivery apps. However, the food doesn't always make it to your home. That's why the Georgia Senate is working on Bill 34 that prohibits delivery services from some unsavory practices. If it passes, it would regulate familiar...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Mental Health Monday: Surviving Tax Season
MACON, Ga. — On this Mental Health Monday we're breaking down the "t word"...taxes. Complicated forms, math, and understanding your finances can all make for a stressful time of year. "I remember a time 3 years ago I was not getting my tax return and my tax preparer was...
PATTY DURAND: Plant Vogtle is nearly complete, but is it time to celebrate?
As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? Is it time to celebrate the Georgia Public Service Commission for approving this plant in 2009?
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
An anti-gay letter led to a superintendent's resignation. But the community wants her back
Georgia LGBTQ advocates are applauding the show of support for a South Georgia school administrator who resigned after a local resident circulated an anti-gay note about her to local pastors. Ben Hill County interim school superintendent Dawn Clements submitted her resignation after the release of a letter this month that...
Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest
Georgia Today: 'Cop City' agreement, superintendent quits after anti-gay letter, gas and egg prices
On the Tuesday Jan. 31 edition of Georgia Today: Atlanta and DeKalb County have an agreement on 'Cop City', a south Georgia superintendent quits after an anti-gay letter circulated, gas and egg prices are up. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January...
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
Georgia officials mum on taxpayer incentives for Green Georgia
(The Center Square) — A sustainable building materials manufacturing company plans to spend $59 million on its new headquarters in Thomaston. Green Georgia LLC, a startup, designs and manufactures low-carbon materials for prefabricated buildings, including sustainable factories. State and company officials expect the project to create more than 170 jobs. "Green Georgia is an eco-friendly building solutions company that is going to transform the way we build today," John Wolfington,...
GPB morning headlines for February 1, 2023
North Georgia banker, Republican Johnny Chastain, has won the House seat held by the late House Speaker David Ralston. Gov. Brian Kemp and top leaders celebrated Kia Day at the Capitol yesterday to honor the car maker's ongoing investments in Georgia’s economy. Consumers are feeling the squeeze of higher...
Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
What should I do when a health issue disrupts my classes? | Ask Kelly
I just began my junior year and was told recently that I am going to need surgery soon for an issue I have been having. The recovery period for this surgery is approximately three weeks, and I’m already past the drop/add period. What do I need to do to ensure I won’t fall behind or fail this semester?
