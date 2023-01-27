ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, GA

allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment. "When I announced the largest economic...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Mental Health Monday: Surviving Tax Season

MACON, Ga. — On this Mental Health Monday we're breaking down the "t word"...taxes. Complicated forms, math, and understanding your finances can all make for a stressful time of year. "I remember a time 3 years ago I was not getting my tax return and my tax preparer was...
MACON, GA
Albany Herald

PATTY DURAND: Plant Vogtle is nearly complete, but is it time to celebrate?

As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? Is it time to celebrate the Georgia Public Service Commission for approving this plant in 2009?
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia officials mum on taxpayer incentives for Green Georgia

(The Center Square) — A sustainable building materials manufacturing company plans to spend $59 million on its new headquarters in Thomaston. Green Georgia LLC, a startup, designs and manufactures low-carbon materials for prefabricated buildings, including sustainable factories. State and company officials expect the project to create more than 170 jobs. "Green Georgia is an eco-friendly building solutions company that is going to transform the way we build today," John Wolfington,...
THOMASTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA
mercer.edu

What should I do when a health issue disrupts my classes? | Ask Kelly

I just began my junior year and was told recently that I am going to need surgery soon for an issue I have been having. The recovery period for this surgery is approximately three weeks, and I’m already past the drop/add period. What do I need to do to ensure I won’t fall behind or fail this semester?
MACON, GA
