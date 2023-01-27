ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Rising heat and power prices concern Mid-Michigan shelters

FLINT (WJRT) - Consumers Energy customers are feeling the pinch- including homeless shelters across Mid-Michigan. A new billing rate took effect on January 20, adding another two dollars per 500 kilowatt hours to residential bills. "Our gas and electric bills are up about 22% in 2022 over 2021," said Dallas...
FLINT, MI
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
FLINT, MI
Fresh blanket of snow greets Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – Mother Nature delivered a fresh blanket of snow just in time for thousands of visitors to Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth. The downtown area of Frankenmuth was packed with people who were taking in the fun throughout the weekend. An estimated 100,000 people attend the event each year.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Carrollton Township police chief and manager dies of illness

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The community of Carrollton Township is mourning the loss of its police chief, who also served as its township manager. Craig Oatten died early Saturday morning after an illness. He was 64 years old. Oatten joined the Carrollton Township Police Department in 1984 and became...
CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
CLIO, MI
An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions

This weekend's winter storm dumped close to 9" across parts of mid-Michigan. Saginaw picked up 8.7", while Midland was close behind at 7". Flint checked in at 4.7". Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper teens with a few flurries. A few flurries could fly on Monday with...
SAGINAW, MI
Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding

The Bridgeport Township Big Boy closed for the final time last weekend after serving the community for many years. The new owners plan to remodel and rebrand the restaurant in the near future. Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding. The Big Boy in Bridgeport Township was the...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
Pickup truck backs into Saginaw Township store to break in

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a clothing store in Saginaw Township to break in last week. The Saginaw Township Police Department says a thief used a Chevrolet Silverado to back through and shatter the front doors of DXL at 4434 Bay Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Part of Mid-Michigan is under a Winter Storm Warning for an overnight snowfall, which could add up to half a foot in some areas. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes the Great Lakes Bay Region counties of Bay, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola, Huron, Isabella and Gratiot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
IMLAY CITY, MI
Saginaw Police K-9 finds multiple drugs during traffic stop

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police say two people are being held at the Saginaw County Jail after a police K-9 found drugs during a traffic stop. The department says Officer Brad Holp and K-9 Cigan were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report. They located the stolen vehicle and stopped...
SAGINAW, MI

