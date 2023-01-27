CHARLESTON, S.C. — New details have been released about former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's expected announcement that she will be running for president. As expected, supporters of Haley got an email Wednesday morning that outlined information about the event that will take place on February 15 in Charleston. While the mailing only calls it a "special announcement" and does not mention a White House bid, sources have said it will be to announce she's seeking the presidency.

