Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths. The key evidence...
Day 6 of the Alex Murdaugh trial focuses on evidence collection, 2nd Murdaugh interview
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Monday with a continued focus by the prosecution on evidence collection on the night of the killing. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's Colleton County estate in South Carolina in June of 2021. Murdaugh's attorneys maintain their clients innocence and say investigators rushed to judgment.
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Murdaugh's first interview with law enforcement and introduction of evidence
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The second day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial has finished, with several criminal investigators taking the stand to describe what they found on the night that prosecutor say Murdaugh killed his wife and son. Murdaugh is charged with shooting to death his...
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
'Molly is very blessed to be alive ': Dog shot in Orangeburg County is rescued
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A stray dog shot in the leg in Orangeburg County has been rescued and is now making strides toward recovery. Volunteers found Molly the dog walking near an intersection in Elloree in December. Rescuers discovered after taking her in that she had been shot in...
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets
WALTERBORO, S.C. — After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that...
First day of testimony in Alex Murdaugh trial includes first responders, a set of footprints, and tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial began with first responders testifying what they saw when they arrived to the crime scene and the 911 call of Murdaugh asking for help. The day also saw Murdaugh get emotional multiple times, visibly...
Alex Murdaugh said he didn't see wife Maggie hours after killings
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's comments to police about his whereabouts around the time his wife and son were fatally shot may not have been accurate, according to video evidence presented by prosecutors Friday at the South Carolina attorney’s murder trial. In cross-examining one of the detectives...
Alex Murdaugh didn't cry over dead wife and son, first officer on scene said
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The first officer to arrive after Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report his wife and son were seriously hurt noted at the attorney's double murder trial Thursday that the suspect was upset but that he had no tears in his eyes. During the first day of...
Security is tight at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It's a tight ship operation in Walterboro, South Carolina, this week at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Security is of utmost importance when dealing with a nationally spotlighted double homicide court trial. There's been a 24/7 security presence at the courthouse these past three days of...
Richland County council members discuss future plans for the county
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to Charleston this past week brought a change of scenery for Richland County leaders and, with it, a plan to improve issues at facilities like the Department of Social Services and Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. This all came at the council’s 2023 annual...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
Time, place announced for Nikki Haley's expected presidential run announcement
CHARLESTON, S.C. — New details have been released about former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's expected announcement that she will be running for president. As expected, supporters of Haley got an email Wednesday morning that outlined information about the event that will take place on February 15 in Charleston. While the mailing only calls it a "special announcement" and does not mention a White House bid, sources have said it will be to announce she's seeking the presidency.
Orangeburg food pantry bracing for increasing demand with emergency SNAP benefits ending Jan. 31
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some local food pantries are bracing for increasing demand as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end Tuesday. Barbara Troy is the director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She says phones have been ringing off the hook since the beginning of the year with people needing food from their pantry.
'It’s just been a trickle effect.' Local pharmacies experiencing antibiotic shortages
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drug stores across the country are facing a shortage of antibiotics. A pharmacy in Orangeburg County is navigating these challenges. “Amoxicillin is the go to for strep throat, ear infections, those normal things that we see in kids that don’t have allergies and then we move to cephalosporins when they have allergies so it’s just been a trickle effect on everything," said pharmacist Meredith Prescott.
Local taxidermist in Bowman makes the dead look alive
BOWMAN, S.C. — It's an old art form, and not for everyone. John Mellis has been transforming hunted animals into art since the mid 1980's. “A person goes out and hunts an animal and we call it taking a trophy and so they want to have a memory that lasts forever," said Mellis.
