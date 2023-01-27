ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths. The key evidence...
WALTERBORO, SC
Day 6 of the Alex Murdaugh trial focuses on evidence collection, 2nd Murdaugh interview

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Monday with a continued focus by the prosecution on evidence collection on the night of the killing. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and adult son, Paul, at the family's Colleton County estate in South Carolina in June of 2021. Murdaugh's attorneys maintain their clients innocence and say investigators rushed to judgment.
WALTERBORO, SC
Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Time, place announced for Nikki Haley's expected presidential run announcement

CHARLESTON, S.C. — New details have been released about former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's expected announcement that she will be running for president. As expected, supporters of Haley got an email Wednesday morning that outlined information about the event that will take place on February 15 in Charleston. While the mailing only calls it a "special announcement" and does not mention a White House bid, sources have said it will be to announce she's seeking the presidency.
CHARLESTON, SC
'It’s just been a trickle effect.' Local pharmacies experiencing antibiotic shortages

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drug stores across the country are facing a shortage of antibiotics. A pharmacy in Orangeburg County is navigating these challenges. “Amoxicillin is the go to for strep throat, ear infections, those normal things that we see in kids that don’t have allergies and then we move to cephalosporins when they have allergies so it’s just been a trickle effect on everything," said pharmacist Meredith Prescott.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Local taxidermist in Bowman makes the dead look alive

BOWMAN, S.C. — It's an old art form, and not for everyone. John Mellis has been transforming hunted animals into art since the mid 1980's. “A person goes out and hunts an animal and we call it taking a trophy and so they want to have a memory that lasts forever," said Mellis.
BOWMAN, SC
News19 WLTX

