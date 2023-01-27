ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Justice Kavanaugh: Supreme Court's slow start a coincidence

By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the public shouldn't read anything into the high court's historically slow start to releasing opinions.

Every year the justices begin hearing cases in October and generally finish their work by the end of June before going on a summer break. This term, however, they went more than three months without resolving any cases in which they heard arguments. On Monday, the justices finally announced a unanimous decision in one case and dismissed another.

Some observers wondered whether the slow pace could be the result of a variety of factors: a change in the court's makeup with the addition of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, less consensus on a deeply divided bench or the consequences of last term’s leak of a draft opinion in the case that overturned a half-century of abortion rights.

Kavanaugh downplayed the court's slow pace.

“I am confident they'll all be out by the end of June. So I don't think anyone needs to worry. ... It's just a coincidence of which mix of cases were in October and November,” Kavanaugh said during an appearance at the University of Notre Dame's law school on Monday, the same day the term's first opinion was announced. Kavanaugh was at the law school and not on the bench to hear Justice Amy Coney Barrett announce the opinion in a veterans disability case.

Kavanaugh was not asked during the appearance about last term’s abortion decision leak, though he mentioned it obliquely, calling last term a “difficult year at the court.” Kavanaugh, who ultimately voted in favor of overturning abortion rights, was the target of protests and an assassination threat after the leak.

Kavanaugh was also not asked about a new documentary that looks into the sexual misconduct allegations against him that surfaced during his 2018 confirmation hearing. Kavanaugh denied those allegations.

Kavanaugh talked about a range of other topics, including his experience going to Catholic schools and how it shaped him, the relationships among the justices and his experience working for President George W. Bush before becoming a judge. He talked with Notre Dame law school dean G. Marcus Cole during a conversation that lasted about an hour.

“My experience with the court — in my four and a half years and at this moment — is there are great relations among all nine justices, both personally and professionally. ... We only get tough cases. We disagree on some of those. I think that's more nuanced than sometimes is portrayed,” he said of the court, which is now divided 6-3 between conservatives and liberals.

Kavanaugh also weighed in on a recent controversy over U.S. News & World Report law school rankings that led to a boycott by a number of top programs.

“I think those ratings are very problematic. They're based on things, from what I understand, that are very amorphous, very subjective, very word-of-mouth factors that don't correlate well with education you're actually receiving," said Kavanaugh, who attended Yale Law School, the first to withdraw from the rankings.

Though Kavanaugh spoke at Notre Dame on Monday, a video of the appearance was first made public Thursday.

The court is currently on a break. The justices will return to the bench at the end of February when they'll hear arguments in cases involving President Joe Biden's student loan cancellation program, two important internet cases and another case about pandemic-era limits on asylum known as Title 42.

Comments / 57

SickoftheGOP
5d ago

Having Kavanagh try to assure us all is well is about like Teump saying he wanted to make America great again. Here we are with his supporters talking civil war, the Evangelicals trying to take over school boards and local offices so they can impose their will on the world, and DeSantis being looked at as acceptable. WTF?!?!?

Reply(7)
25
Deborah
5d ago

religion has no position in our legal system. this is the problem is that we're so biased and all we want are Judges that agree with our beliefs. that is not the way of America that is not what America was founded on. we need to have more consensus that meeting in the middle is not a horrible thing cooperation is not an evil thing the word evil shouldn't even be used when it comes to government because it is part of a religious belief. America was not founded on God it was freedom from and of not just of

Reply(5)
7
StarFish
5d ago

They are just searching for more cases that take away more of our rights away. That is the only thing they seem to want to do these days, why change course.

Reply(1)
10
