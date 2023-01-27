ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

inforney.com

LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts released early Tuesday, canceled classes for the day Wednesday, and are now making decisions about Thursday due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day on Thursday. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

American State bank structure fire in Tyler

Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas ISD Students Vaping Need Community Service Not a Felony

Could you imagine getting in trouble for all of the mistakes that you have made, especially when you were in high school? For many people reading this article social media wasn’t around or was just gaining popularity, so photos and videos weren’t being shared so much. But it’s my own personal opinion that when dealing with high school kids that make a mistake, we need to lean more on making them do community service and not give them a felony charge.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody

UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 Calif. men arrested in Gregg County on suspicion of human trafficking

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men traveling from California were arrested in Gregg County on Monday after a DPS trooper suspected them of smuggling people. According to an arrest affidavit, Fredy Zavala Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez Ramos were stopped while traveling on through Gregg County under suspicion of using a false license plate. During the traffic stop, the trooper said he spoke with both Ramos and Martinez and said he was given false identification and insurance papers.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Enjoy the taste of modern Italian with an East Texas twist at the Tuscan Pig

Since 2013, Miriam & Rodolfo “Rudy” Stefano have been bringing modern Italian food to the people of East Texas! Born in Italy, Rudy came to the United States at the age of 6. After living in New Jersey & California, the Stefanos were brought to Longview on what would have been a short work stint; it became obvious to them that Longview was and still is a thriving East Texas destination.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Pedestrian killed on I-20 Monday was ETBU student, hockey team member

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities were dispatched Monday morning to a reported auto-pedestrian wreck on I-20 near Waskom. According to the Texas DPS report, a preliminary investigation indicates that James Ford, 56, of Tyler, was driving a Freightliner truck tractor west on I-20 when the pedestrian, Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, ran into the roadway on the westbound side from the median and was struck with the front left side of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Oswalt.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas School Closings + Delays For Tuesday, January 31st

Portions of East Texas are under a WINTER STORM WARNING until noon on Wednesday (February 1st). This is due to the fact that a winter storm is hitting East Texas with rain, freezing rain, some sleet and freezing drizzle. All of these things combined with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark could make for some treacherous driving conditions for parents, students and school bus drivers.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler

A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
TYLER, TX

