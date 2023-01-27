ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to federal prison after being arrested in a sting

By Shane Rackley
 4 days ago
A 41-year-old Pharr resident, Paublo Rueben, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after a court hearing this week, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.

In February 2022, Rueben met with undercover police and negotiated the purchase of three kilograms of meth and two kilograms of cocaine from a drug supplier in Mexico. A time and location was set to meet with Rueben and his codefendant, Hector Vasquez Garcia, who would be delivering the drugs.

On Feb. 18, Rueben met with undercover officers and discussed how to transport and purchase the drugs. Law enforcement later found the vehicle that Rueben had driven, and found the hidden meth and cocaine when they conducted a search. . Rueben and Garcia were then taken into custody, the release stated.

Rueben plead guilty to the charges on July 27, 2022.

At Rueben's sentencing, the court heard about Rueben's long criminal history and how he was already on state probation for a previous drug charge when the offense took place.

Garcia's sentencing will be held on March 29 and he will remain in custody until then.

