Corpus Christi, TX

Snapka's family gives back to Del Mar College students

By Illi-Anna Martinez
 6 days ago
Snapka's Drive Inn Restaurant has been part of Corpus Christi's dining out scene since 1948.

Now, the Snapka family is doing its part to help Del Mar College students who plan to enter restaurant management or the culinary arts, and to honor its founders.

On Thursday, the Del Mar College Foundation announced the creation of the Method and Maxine Snapka Endowed Scholarship. The announcement was a surprise birthday present for Maxine Snapka, who celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this month.

Kathy Snapka and her sister came up with the idea of creating the scholarship during a tour of the culinary arts building at Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus.

"My sister and I decided that the best way to honor her was to endow a scholarship in her and my dad's name," Kathy Snapka said. " (It's) for students who are in the culinary arts restaurant management program so that they can get a little assistance in their education at this wonderful facility.".

