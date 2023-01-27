Crews install mosaic medallions, terrazzo floors at new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews at Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal made a sentimental finishing touch this week.

They’ve now installed 335,000 square feet of epoxy terrazzo flooring, created from more than 1.25 million pounds of Italian marble aggregate.

The flooring should be somewhat familiar to Kansas City travelers since the floors at the current KCI Airport terminals are made of terrazzo.

Build KCI officials collected hundreds of square feet of Terminal A’s blue terrazzo flooring to incorporate into the new terminal before they demolished the building.

But the new terminal’s flooring appears to be much lighter than the current terminals. Photos from Build KCI show white floors speckled with yellows and blues instead.

In another nod to the past, Build KCI crews have also placed 45 mosaic medallions in the new terminal.

They were also removed from the old Terminal A, which crews demolished to make way for the new terminal opening this spring.

The Kansas City Aviation Department has not set an official opening date, but officials have targeted been targeting March and an announcement is expected soon.

Thousands of people have volunteered to help test the new terminal experience in February, and a few days later, thousands more will get to tour the building before its opening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.