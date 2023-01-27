Read full article on original website
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
cnycentral.com
Meal plans get an upgrade at Project Lean Nation, new store opening soon in Camillus
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — If your New Year’s Resolution was to eat healthy, you're in luck. A new franchise dedicated to helping people do just that opens this Saturday in Camillus. Project Lean Nation is a franchise that aims to help people achieve healthier lifestyles through pre-packaged, portion-controlled meals.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
After many delays, indoor waterpark is almost ready
OSWEGO — Splash Indoor Waterpark and Resort is now set to arrive in the Port City this summer, an Oswego business owner helming its development said Tuesday. The new year-round aquatic attraction, at 92 E. 1st St., was previously scheduled to open this winter, but supply-chain issues and administrative hiccups involving state agencies have pushed the date to the summer, said Shane Broadwell, who is working on the project and is a partner of Broadwell Hospitality Group. The project is marketed as a partnership with the Clarion Hotel, also owned by the business group.
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
cnycentral.com
Destiny USA to host annual 'Get Hired Job Fair' Feb. 22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Destiny USA is hosting its fifth in-person job fair Feb. 22 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the Canyon at the mall. The “Get Hired Job Fair” will host more employers than ever before from a variety of industries. The fair provides an...
Syracuse-based Brooklyn Pickle is expanding, both in New York and out-of-state
Syracuse, N.Y. — For more than 45 years, the Syracuse area has enjoyed the New York City-influenced tastes of the local Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shops. Now, for the first time, Brooklyn Pickle is planning to expand beyond its three locations in Onondaga County.
Oneida’s to Open Largest Maple Leaf Market at This Intersection
The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing plans and a location for their next Maple Leaf Market. The SavOn gas station currently located at the intersection of Route 365 and 31 in Verona is about to undergo a makeover and a rebrand as a Maple Leaf Market, officials have announced. The...
cnycentral.com
With below zero temperatures coming, prep your home and stay warm with these tips
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York is expecting bitter cold temperatures at the end of this week. For those looking at ways to keep warm in their homes, experts say the first thing to do is for homeowners to walk around their house and take an assessment. A bitter...
cnycentral.com
Town of Webb assessor arrested for eavesdropping on town employees
WEBB, N.Y. — On Jan. 27, New York State Police arrested Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge for one count of eavesdropping. The arrest is the result of an investigation into allegations that Masters, the Town of Webb assessor, placed a hidden camera to record town employees in their office.
The Big Move: MVHS Reveals Plan to Move Patients to Wynn Hospital
The countdown has been reduced from years to months. Progress continues on construction of the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica and remains on track to open in October of this year. When it does, a heavily coordinated plan will be executed to relocate patients from the Mohawk Valley Health...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Crunch to hold donation drive for local students in need
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Crunch are partnering with Cryomech, a Syracuse-based cryorefrigeration company, to hold a clothing and necessities drive supporting Rise Above Poverty when the team hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Rise Above Poverty provides toiletries, deodorant, socks, underwear, winter...
Clean Your Car! Herkimer Man Lucky to Be Alive After Ice Flies Into Windshield
This is why you clean off snow and ice from your car. And not just a hole in the windshield to see through. The entire car needs to be cleared, including the roof. If not, this is what happens. Mike Johnson, of Herkimer, New York, was driving on Route 28...
cnycentral.com
Mom's Diner is the most recent target in Westcott robberies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Monday morning three people used rocks to smash in the door of Mom's Diner on Wescott Street. This wasn't the first break in Mom's Diner experienced. This past October the restaurant had a similar issue and now they don't leave cash inside the restaurant which is why these suspects only found rolled coins in the back.
cnycentral.com
Oswego County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at-home test distribution
Oswego County, NY — The Oswego County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents during the first week of February. The clinic will offer Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses as well as doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series vaccine. First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine will also be offered for those aged 5 to 11. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last, county officials said.
wwnytv.com
Memorial mass for crash victims to be held Wednesday
WEEDSPORT, New York (WWNY) - A memorial mass will be held Wednesday for the six men who died in Saturday’s crash in St. Lawrence County. The mass will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Weedsport, near Auburn. The 6 men died when a box...
Mom delivers her baby in passenger seat of a car in LaFayette: ‘It happened so fast’
LaFayette, NY — Katy Curtis’ contractions were about 10 minutes apart Friday, so she and her husband figured they had time to get to the doctor’s office. As they drove down LaFayette Road, Katy’s water broke. Stefan pulled over and called 911. Katy was sitting in...
St. Joe’s to buy part of big Onondaga County orthopedic surgery center for $25 million
St. Joseph’s Health will pay about $25 million to buy a stake in an outpatient surgery center in North Syracuse owned by the Syracuse area’s largest orthopedic medical practice. The deal between St. Joe’s and Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists will give St. Joe’s a 25% ownership share of the...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
cnycentral.com
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
