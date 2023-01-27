ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

After many delays, indoor waterpark is almost ready

OSWEGO — Splash Indoor Waterpark and Resort is now set to arrive in the Port City this summer, an Oswego business owner helming its development said Tuesday. The new year-round aquatic attraction, at 92 E. 1st St., was previously scheduled to open this winter, but supply-chain issues and administrative hiccups involving state agencies have pushed the date to the summer, said Shane Broadwell, who is working on the project and is a partner of Broadwell Hospitality Group. The project is marketed as a partnership with the Clarion Hotel, also owned by the business group.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Destiny USA to host annual 'Get Hired Job Fair' Feb. 22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Destiny USA is hosting its fifth in-person job fair Feb. 22 from 2 – 6 p.m. in the Canyon at the mall. The “Get Hired Job Fair” will host more employers than ever before from a variety of industries. The fair provides an...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Town of Webb assessor arrested for eavesdropping on town employees

WEBB, N.Y. — On Jan. 27, New York State Police arrested Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge for one count of eavesdropping. The arrest is the result of an investigation into allegations that Masters, the Town of Webb assessor, placed a hidden camera to record town employees in their office.
OLD FORGE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Crunch to hold donation drive for local students in need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Crunch are partnering with Cryomech, a Syracuse-based cryorefrigeration company, to hold a clothing and necessities drive supporting Rise Above Poverty when the team hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Rise Above Poverty provides toiletries, deodorant, socks, underwear, winter...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mom's Diner is the most recent target in Westcott robberies

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Monday morning three people used rocks to smash in the door of Mom's Diner on Wescott Street. This wasn't the first break in Mom's Diner experienced. This past October the restaurant had a similar issue and now they don't leave cash inside the restaurant which is why these suspects only found rolled coins in the back.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at-home test distribution

Oswego County, NY — The Oswego County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents during the first week of February. The clinic will offer Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses as well as doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series vaccine. First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine will also be offered for those aged 5 to 11. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last, county officials said.
wwnytv.com

Memorial mass for crash victims to be held Wednesday

WEEDSPORT, New York (WWNY) - A memorial mass will be held Wednesday for the six men who died in Saturday’s crash in St. Lawrence County. The mass will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Weedsport, near Auburn. The 6 men died when a box...
WEEDSPORT, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY

