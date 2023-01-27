Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
WOWT
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
WOWT
North Omaha Music Academy holding teaching sessions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s still all about the music in North Omaha’s historic Jazz District. Dana Murray is the executive director of the North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. He says it’s important to teach the history of the area and the music -- but we can’t lose sight of it now.
WOWT
Historic Council Bluffs building now a senior living facility
6 News is on your side with what you need to know to avoid someone taking a piece of your heart -- and your wallet. Omaha man sentenced in connection to Council Bluffs standoff. Updated: 50 minutes ago. An Omaha man has been sentenced to prison following a standoff in...
WOWT
LB21 would force Omaha city council to expand to nine members
Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. State legislature looking to expand Omaha City Council. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 4 hours ago. A public hearing was...
WOWT
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced in connection to Council Bluffs standoff
6 News is on your side with what you need to know to avoid someone taking a piece of your heart -- and your wallet. 6 News has learned the identity of the man shot dead by Omaha Police at a west Omaha Target. LB21 would force Omaha city council...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Veridian Credit Union. Find out what steps to take to file your taxes and what to check on after you file.
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to ease financial burden of abuse victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A state senator from Omaha has introduced a bill that would keep victims of abuse from being to collections agencies for medical debt related to their injuries. “These are people who are in acute stages of trauma,” said State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who introduced...
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
WOWT
Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Aldrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize. Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday,...
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
WOWT
'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
WOWT
Omaha man who barricaded himself in excavator gets 8 years for federal firearm offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An Omaha man who barricaded himself in an excavator in Council Bluffs about two years ago was sentenced Tuesday in a federal court in Iowa for a firearm offense. Ryan Daniel Linehan, 42, of Omaha, was sentenced to 100 months — a little more than...
WOWT
NSP: Colorado resident arrested after high-speed pursuit in eastern Nebraska hits 150 mph
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old from Colorado was arrested in eastern Nebraska after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper allegedly saw a Subaru WRX speeding over 100 mph on I-80 near Gretna. The trooper attempted a...
WOWT
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer day of the week to start February
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another cold morning out there for most but at least the temperatures are in the double digits. Abundant sunshine and a light south breeze will help send us near 40 degrees for a high, the warmest of the week. That south breeze won’t...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deontae Rush, 27 of Omaha, was sentenced to life in prison Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021 in what was outlined in court as a robbery gone wrong. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to...
WOWT
Public debate on six-week abortion ban
Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. A public hearing was held today on a "heartbeat" abortion bill in Lincoln. Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the...
WOWT
Council Bluffs non-profit transforms historic building into new apartments
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s often described as a crown jewel by the community. It is one of the oldest buildings located in downtown Council Bluffs, the Cohen building. It was built before the Civil War. It’s been a longtime retail space for sports breweries, florists and clothiers --...
