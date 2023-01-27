ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat. The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

North Omaha Music Academy holding teaching sessions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s still all about the music in North Omaha’s historic Jazz District. Dana Murray is the executive director of the North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. He says it’s important to teach the history of the area and the music -- but we can’t lose sight of it now.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Historic Council Bluffs building now a senior living facility

6 News is on your side with what you need to know to avoid someone taking a piece of your heart -- and your wallet. Omaha man sentenced in connection to Council Bluffs standoff. Updated: 50 minutes ago. An Omaha man has been sentenced to prison following a standoff in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

LB21 would force Omaha city council to expand to nine members

Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. State legislature looking to expand Omaha City Council. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 4 hours ago. A public hearing was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse. It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover. A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced in connection to Council Bluffs standoff

6 News is on your side with what you need to know to avoid someone taking a piece of your heart -- and your wallet. 6 News has learned the identity of the man shot dead by Omaha Police at a west Omaha Target. LB21 would force Omaha city council...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Veridian Credit Union

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Veridian Credit Union. Find out what steps to take to file your taxes and what to check on after you file.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska bill aims to ease financial burden of abuse victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A state senator from Omaha has introduced a bill that would keep victims of abuse from being to collections agencies for medical debt related to their injuries. “These are people who are in acute stages of trauma,” said State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who introduced...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Investigators: Aldrick Scott researched Belize arrest possibility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the Cari Allen murder investigation testified Monday that Aldrick Scott researched whether he could be arrested in Belize. Deputy Neal Klein, part of the sheriff’s criminal investigations team, testified for about an hour in a pretrial hearing Monday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'It was really frantic and really scary'

Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released. Updated: 51 minutes ago. 6 News has...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

'Parental Bill of Rights' committee hearing held in Lincoln

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church. Officers were dispatched to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, at 11th and M Streets, on a report of a check security around 7 p.m. Saturday night. LPD said a passerby noticed a glass...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Public debate on six-week abortion ban

Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. A public hearing was held today on a "heartbeat" abortion bill in Lincoln. Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the...
OMAHA, NE

