ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Tools for Schools: Lafayette Middle School

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzdsM_0kSl3pdv00

KATC has teamed up with Jim Olivier Family of Companies to get much needed supplies back into the hands of teachers.

Supplies were delivered to Lafayette Middle School where students were surprised with new equipment that will help them with performances and confidence.

"Lafayette Middle School is about offering every student the opportunity to maximize their individual potential. We want to make sure we can meet the students where they are so they can each be successful," Principal of Lafayette Middle School, Tia Trahan said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

WBR school closed Monday due to high water in classroom

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish School System officials have announced a school closure due to high water in a classroom. Officials said Lukeville Elementary School will cancel classes for kids on Monday, Jan. 30. The closure is for students only. Faculty will need to report to work.
BRUSLY, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana

Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy