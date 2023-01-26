Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Chiefs' Reid focused on preparing for Eagles, trying to 'blank out the hype'
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will face his former team when Super Bowl LVII kicks off against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Reid is focused on putting together a game plan, not the hype and storylines. "I think, when you really cut to the chase on it, they're a really...
theScore
Chargers name Kellen Moore offensive coordinator
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is joining the Los Angeles Chargers in the same role after agreeing to terms Monday, the team announced. Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways Sunday after he spent 2019-22 as Dallas' play-caller. The 34-year-old served as the club's quarterback coach in 2018.
theScore
Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Brady
The Miami Dolphins aren't expected to go after quarterback Tom Brady if he returns for the 2023 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brady, 45, remains undecided on his plans for next season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent if he puts on a jersey for his 24th campaign as he can't be given the franchise tag due to a clause in his expiring contract.
theScore
Chargers' Herbert has surgery to repair labrum in left shoulder
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, the team announced Sunday, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. Herbert is expected to be cleared for participation in Los Angeles' offseason program. The 24-year-old was selected as a second alternate for the...
theScore
Report: Dolphins hire Fangio as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins are hiring Vic Fangio to be the team's new defensive coordinator, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Fangio will receive a three-year deal that'll make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, Pelissero reports. He'll receive $4.5 million-$5 million per season, according to Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The contract also includes a fourth-year team option.
theScore
Cowboys part ways with OC Moore, McCarthy to reportedly call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced in a statement obtained by The Athletic's Jon Machota. Head coach Mike McCarthy will take over offensive play-calling duties, sources told The Dallas Morning News' David Moore. McCarthy declined to commit to Moore...
theScore
Warner backs Purdy after loss: 'He's the reason' 49ers reached NFC title game
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner showed support for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy following Sunday's 31-7 NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy - the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft - entered Sunday with a 7-0 record as a starter, including the playoffs. However, his first pro campaign had a bittersweet ending after he suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter against the Eagles.
