KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday January 26th

By Kris Boone
 6 days ago

Another day of clear skies and cool temperatures as afternoon highs reached up into the upper 40s and low 50s through the region. Clear skies continue into the evening with lows falling below freezing again as the area slides back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday will turn a corner and start to see a return of some warmer temperatures going into the weekend. Clouds will also move into the region from the south-southwest and winds will begin to increase with gusty conditions expected for Friday and Saturday. The warm and windy conditions persist through the weekend with highs reaching up into the 60s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Next week, another change in the pattern as colder air moves into the state with afternoon highs dropping and an increase in rain showers for next week. Rain chances will continue for Monday through Wednesday with the temperatures hovering right around the freezing point. The setup will be similar to the rain that we saw this week, but not as widespread across the area. Eyes will be focused on how much cold air moves into the region and if that could assist in the chance for some wintery precipitation for the northern parts of the Concho Valley.

