Related
news3lv.com
Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Collin Best. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Best was last seen on Jan. 28 near the 300 block of S. Casino Center Boulevard in downtown Las...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police make 459 stops in distracted drivers campaign
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson Police announced the results of its latest Joining Forces Program. The City of Henderson Police Department launched its first initiative targeting distracted drivers from January 13 - January 31. Traffic officers made 459 stops and issued 259 speeding citations, 73 distracted driving citations, five...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway after person shot in North Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue. On Tuesday, at about 7:16 p.m., NLVPD received a report of a shooting near a shopping center in the 2600 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard. Responding...
news3lv.com
Arrests made after popular YouTuber gets into shootout in Henderson home invasion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several people were arrested after a shootout involving a popular YouTube personality in Henderson earlier this month, according to arrest records. Officers were called just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 12 to reports from Cordero Brady that he had been shot by two people, an arrest report from Henderson Police states.
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
news3lv.com
Trial date for ex-Clark County official accused of killing journalist pushed to November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The trial date for Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas journalist, has been pushed to the fall. Court records indicate the originally scheduled start date of April 17 was vacated after a status check hearing Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Woman dead after fight with boyfriend inside downtown Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting near 3rd Street and Charleston. On Tuesday at about 5:38 p.m., LVMPD reported to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of South 3rd Street after a boyfriend called saying "he accidentally shot his girlfriend" inside their apartment.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
news3lv.com
Man saved from burning car on Las Vegas Strip facing multiple charges including DUI
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The man police saved from a burning car on Friday is facing multiple charges, including DUI. County records identified the man as Alexander Dawkins and listed his charges as DUI 1st offense, failure to maintain travel lane, and failure to show proof of insurance. According...
news3lv.com
Driver dead, passenger injured after SUV crashes into light pole in Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another was injured after an SUV crashed into a light pole and utility box in Summerlin Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported around 9:09 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Hualapai Way, LVMPD said...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police remember fallen officer on 28th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen officers. On Monday, they honored the legacy of Officer Raul Paul Elizondo, who tragically lost his life 28 years ago after a suspect he was investigating grabbed his gun and fatally shot him.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of fleeing to California after killing mom appears in court Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing her mother is back in Las Vegas and recently appeared in court. Hend Bustami appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday to face an open murder charge following the death of her mother, Afaf Hussanen. Bustami...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas officers, retired officer recognized during recent City Council meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — City Council members are honoring a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer and two current ones. During a City Council meeting held Wednesday morning, two current officers and a retired officer were presented with plaques and recognized for what they do in the community.
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas asking for public's help locating missing 21-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas needs the public's help locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Zailey Unidad Flores was last heard from on Jan. 12, when she made telephonic contact with a family member claiming she was in Mexico. Officials describe her as 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about...
news3lv.com
Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
news3lv.com
Therapist warns of traumatic video after assault of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local therapist is warning people about the mental health impact of watching police brutality videos such as the one with Tyre Nichols. The assault of Nichols has sent shockwaves through the entire country, especially the Black community. Dr. Lawrence Jackson, from theblackmaletherapist.com, said the...
news3lv.com
City Council approves new police substation in Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new police hub is set to be built in Downtown Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council approved a new police substation on Fremont Street. It will be located near Las Vegas Boulevard and 4th street. The goal of the station is...
news3lv.com
Crash on northbound U.S. 95 at Eastern creating traffic jam in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 is creating a traffic jam in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Crews are on scene for a crash that's blocking two lanes on the northbound side near Eastern Avenue. MORE ON NEWS 3 | DROPICANA: Interstate 15...
news3lv.com
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
