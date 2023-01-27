ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monday's Sports In Brief

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question. A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.
Bruins take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins (38-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-8, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 31-12-8 record overall and a 7-4-2 record in Atlantic Division...
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg004—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Connor, WPG (Tripping), 1:14; Alexandrov, STL (High Sticking), 3:37. Second Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 4 (Krug, Binnington), 14:36 (pp). Penalties_Parayko, STL (Interference), 2:53; Barbashev, STL (Hooking), 8:20; Schmidt, WPG (Holding), 13:32; Leddy, STL (Tripping), 15:12; Toropchenko, STL (High Sticking), 16:47. Third Period_2, St. Louis, Alexandrov 3...
Miami (OH) hosts Toledo after Millner's 21-point performance

Toledo Rockets (15-6, 6-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-14, 1-7 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -10; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo's 91-77 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons. The RedHawks have gone 6-7...
Cincinnati takes on Tulsa after Nolley's 24-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-15, 1-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-8, 5-4 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Landers Nolley II scored 24 points in Cincinnati's 75-69 loss to the Houston Cougars. The Bearcats have gone 10-3 at home. Cincinnati averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by...
Washington 127, San Antonio 106

WASHINGTON (127) Kispert 5-11 0-0 14, Kuzma 5-11 5-6 16, Porzingis 7-13 2-2 17, Beal 8-14 2-2 21, Morris 4-6 0-0 11, Avdija 10-12 3-4 25, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Carey Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 5-11 1-1 12, Wright 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-86 15-17 127. SAN ANTONIO (106)
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

GOLDEN STATE (128) An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128. OKLAHOMA CITY (120) Aa.Wiggins 1-2 0-0 3,...
Dallas 111, Detroit 105

DETROIT (105) Bey 5-15 3-4 18, Bogdanovic 10-15 5-5 29, Duren 4-4 1-2 9, Burks 3-8 0-0 7, Ivey 5-8 4-7 14, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 2-5 3-4 9, Stewart 2-5 3-5 7, Hayes 3-16 0-0 8. Totals 36-79 19-27 105. DALLAS (111) Finney-Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Hardaway...
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111

SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118. MINNESOTA (111) Anderson 3-8...
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

TORONTO (106) Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106. PHOENIX (114) Craig...
Florida A&M 69, Alabama St. 58

ALABAMA ST. (6-16) Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, O'Neal 3-9 3-4 9, Madison 0-1 0-0 0, Madlock 4-11 2-3 10, Range 5-16 4-4 16, McCoy 2-9 1-2 6, Posey 3-5 2-5 8, McCray 3-5 0-0 7, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 12-18 58. FLORIDA A&M (4-16) Bates 6-11 1-3 15,...
