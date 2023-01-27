Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Sports In Brief
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question. A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.
Porterville Recorder
Bruins take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs
Boston Bruins (38-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-8, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 31-12-8 record overall and a 7-4-2 record in Atlantic Division...
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Winnipeg004—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Connor, WPG (Tripping), 1:14; Alexandrov, STL (High Sticking), 3:37. Second Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 4 (Krug, Binnington), 14:36 (pp). Penalties_Parayko, STL (Interference), 2:53; Barbashev, STL (Hooking), 8:20; Schmidt, WPG (Holding), 13:32; Leddy, STL (Tripping), 15:12; Toropchenko, STL (High Sticking), 16:47. Third Period_2, St. Louis, Alexandrov 3...
Porterville Recorder
Miami (OH) hosts Toledo after Millner's 21-point performance
Toledo Rockets (15-6, 6-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-14, 1-7 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -10; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Setric Millner Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo's 91-77 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons. The RedHawks have gone 6-7...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati takes on Tulsa after Nolley's 24-point game
Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-15, 1-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-8, 5-4 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Landers Nolley II scored 24 points in Cincinnati's 75-69 loss to the Houston Cougars. The Bearcats have gone 10-3 at home. Cincinnati averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 127, San Antonio 106
WASHINGTON (127) Kispert 5-11 0-0 14, Kuzma 5-11 5-6 16, Porzingis 7-13 2-2 17, Beal 8-14 2-2 21, Morris 4-6 0-0 11, Avdija 10-12 3-4 25, Gibson 2-4 0-0 4, Carey Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 5-11 1-1 12, Wright 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 48-86 15-17 127. SAN ANTONIO (106)
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120
GOLDEN STATE (128) An.Wiggins 7-13 0-0 15, Thompson 10-21 2-2 28, D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Curry 12-20 6-6 38, Poole 4-12 5-8 15, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 4, Lamb 2-2 0-0 5, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, DiVincenzo 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-90 16-20 128. OKLAHOMA CITY (120) Aa.Wiggins 1-2 0-0 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 111, Detroit 105
DETROIT (105) Bey 5-15 3-4 18, Bogdanovic 10-15 5-5 29, Duren 4-4 1-2 9, Burks 3-8 0-0 7, Ivey 5-8 4-7 14, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 2-5 3-4 9, Stewart 2-5 3-5 7, Hayes 3-16 0-0 8. Totals 36-79 19-27 105. DALLAS (111) Finney-Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Hardaway...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118. MINNESOTA (111) Anderson 3-8...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106
TORONTO (106) Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106. PHOENIX (114) Craig...
Porterville Recorder
Florida A&M 69, Alabama St. 58
ALABAMA ST. (6-16) Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, O'Neal 3-9 3-4 9, Madison 0-1 0-0 0, Madlock 4-11 2-3 10, Range 5-16 4-4 16, McCoy 2-9 1-2 6, Posey 3-5 2-5 8, McCray 3-5 0-0 7, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 12-18 58. FLORIDA A&M (4-16) Bates 6-11 1-3 15,...
