Iowa City takes step to change ordinance that prohibits liquor-licensed establishments from hosting amateur boxing events

Ice rink at Hughes Park in Cedar Rapids now open
When it comes to your heart health, it's important to know your cholesterol numbers to manage your risk of heart disease and stroke. With knowledge comes power, allowing you to make dietary and lifestyle changes to improve those numbers every day!
Univ. of Iowa, Iowa Flood Center expand research to a national level through new center
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa College of Engineering is home to a new research center—the Center for Hydrologic Development (CHD)—that is designed to improve the country’s ability to predict and manage water-related hazards. It will work off of a lot of the research that’s already been done at the Iowa Flood Center.
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Linn County Board of Supervisors for decision on Coggon Solar Project
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled against an Iowa family in their lawsuit against the Linn County Board of Supervisors. In January 2022, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the Coggon Solar Project 2-1. The project will turn 640 acres of agricultural farmland into a Solar Farm. The farm will supply more than 18,000 Iowa homes with energy for 20 years, allowing the energy to then be sold for the remaining 15 years of the project.
Cedar Rapids gets first indoor semi-pro women’s soccer team
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Raptors women’s team is getting ready to kick off its first ever indoor home game. The team is the first indoor semi-pro women’s soccer team in the state. ”It’s awesome to be able to give the same opportunity to the girls as...
‘It was a very hard decision’ National Motorcycle Museum to close in September
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa has announced plans to close its doors after 22 years. The closure comes after a vote from the board of directors. Jill Parham is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. She and her husband helped get the museum going...
"We match each high school jazz band in the area with a guest artist who then comes in and works with the students, clinics with them, records with them."
ImOn builds bikes for non-profits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some local non-profits will be getting some new bikes for kids in need thanks to ImOn Communications. Tuesday, they hosted their annual meeting to go over their goals for the year. Leaders said some of those goals include giving back to the community they work in.
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
9 Who Care: Diana Myers works to feed the hungry in Iowa
Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire. Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder.
Linn-Mar students donate 95 blankets for Willis Dady Shelter
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Linn-Mar Community School District announced that students at Boulder Peak Intermediate ran a blanket drive from January 23rd - January 27th. Officials say a student came up with the idea and got the rest of the school on board. Students created posters, made newsletters, and posted social media announcements in order to raise awareness of the drive.
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded
Rob Sand warns Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds. He says more than $268,000 was misused in...
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
Cedar Rapids advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mimi Daoud, Director of Operations for Advocates for Social Justice, said efforts to address racial equality are like a “rollercoaster,” with moments of fatigue and of renewed attention. She said the current moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues and reform efforts here in Cedar Rapids.
Bill controlling how schools manage transgender issues speeding through legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill that would impact how schools handle a student’s gender identity is quickly headed to the House floor for debate. House File 9 passed through a subcommittee Tuesday and then the full House Education Committee later in the night. HF9 prohibits schools from...
Teamsters poised to strike after rejecting Aramark Uniform Services agreement
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teamster members covered by the Iowa Routes Agreement across the state rejected Aramark Uniform Services’ proposed settlement on Saturday. Teamsters Local 238 Business Agent and Aramark Bargaining Unit Chair Dave Miller had previously said that the company isn’t taking bargaining seriously and that the workers feel disrespected. Earlier this month he stated:
Sentencing rest for Go Cedar Rapids fraud case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two executives who defrauded a bank in putting on a failed festival that bankrupted Go Cedar Rapids will be sentenced February 16th. Former Go Cedar Rapids CEO Aaron McCreight and financial director Doug Hargrave pleaded guilty to a federal bank fraud charge stemming from the failed NewBo Evolve music festival. McCreight and Hargrave inflated ticket sales reports and falsified financial projections in order to get a $1.75 million dollar loan for the festival.
Change in Direction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a southerly wind moves in, we are finding temperatures starting to moderate. It still will be cold tonight as lows dip into the single digits. With a southwest wind at 10-20 tomorrow, highs jump near the seasonal normals in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A wind direction shift back to the northwest on Thursday brings a quick shot of arctic air again at the end of the week. Lok for a quick recovery into the middle 30s on Saturday. Have a great night!
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
