FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane NAACP president Kiantha Duncan resigns
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s NAACP President Kiantha Duncan resigned Monday night after leading the local chapter since 2020. Duncan was vice president before becoming president of Spokane’s NAACP. From the start, she made waves as one of the first openly lesbian NAACP chapter presidents nationwide. “Definitely the first person here in eastern Washington at the Spokane branch to ever do that,” Kurtis Robinson who is now the NAACP president said. In Duncan’s time as president, a lot happened, most significantly, the Black Lives Matter Protests in 2020 and the loss of a major black figure in 2022, Sandy Williams. “Kiantha brought just a special magic to that, the ability and willingness and the finesse to have conversations about this stuff over and over again, and really help people feel seen and be heard,” he said. Both she and Robinson helped rebuild the organization after the controversy with former president Rachel Dolezal. “It’s taken years to build that back up to the place that it is while also knowing that again, as we build it back up and try to save and heal what’s happened, we’re also moving forward,” he said. According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review Duncan decided to leave because of a difference in philosophy between the NAACP and other organizations it often works with when it comes to advocacy. Robinson said he has dealt with similar differences. “It’s the complexity of being human. Right. So we all have different perspectives, even though we might both see the light, your view of the light is going to be different, just based on the fact that you’re you and I’m me,” he said. He said besides that, the role can take a toll on anyone. Robinson was president from 2017 to 2020 but he’s not done yet. With Duncan resigned, he is taking the seat of president yet again. “I have mixed feelings about it,” he said. Robinson plans to turn his focus to the youth in our community. “How are we and how have we been engaging with our youth, and to continue to make sure that their voices are heard, and that the things that they are articulating our needs are meaningfully acted on to the best of our ability,” he said. “That includes taking ownership of the fact that up to these recent times, we may be almost certainly haven’t done the greatest job with that.” According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, Duncan plans to continue her humanitarian work. NonStop Local did reach out to Duncan but has not heard back.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival returns for the first time since the pandemic
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival has returned for 2023, boasting in-person film screenings for the first time since the pandemic began. The annual festival has been showing in Spokane for almost 20 years, and this year’s edition features 10 films shown over the course of eight days, both in-person and online.
FOX 28 Spokane
Warm up on the way!
Start time temperatures will pop out of the single digits and into the teens and 20’s, with daytime highs slowly heading into the upper 20’s, 30’s and finally the 40’s by the end of the week. There is a light band of snow expected for the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane family loses home in fire, can’t find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. – A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. “The population of people who don’t have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position,” Makayla Munson said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Weather roller coaster!
Watching for lingering flurries north through this afternoon and the possiblity of freezing fog settling in overnight, with lows in the 20’s. That means we will likely see some cold and icy conditions to start your Thursday. Daytime highs continue to moderate, with daytime highs in the upper 30’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘It could have been a lot worse’: Coyote chases, bites skier going down slopes at Schweitzer
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – While coyotes usually stay hidden from humans, the coyotes at Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort are not afraid to come out in the daylight, chasing skiers. “This coyote was way too comfortable around humans and was taking matter into his own hands,” T.J. Ross said. Ross...
FOX 28 Spokane
On-going maintenance closes Child Development Center at Fairchild AFB
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Fairchild Air Force Base (AFB) announced maintenance at the Child Development Center is on-going, and children have been moved to the School-Aged Center at Building 2310 as a result. Parents or eligible sponsors must pick up their children before noon, as lunch cannot be served...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho – A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d’Alene, driving on North Reed. According...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us,” said President Beggs.
FOX 28 Spokane
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley law enforcement identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Senate hears testimony on bill seeking to prioritize finding parole violators in Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A committee meeting was held Monday for the Washington State senate to hear testimony and statements regarding SB 5226, a bill seeking to encourage Department of Corrections to pursue those who violate parole. Among those speaking at the committee were Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) John Nowells, and Spokane Police Department Chief Craig Meidl.
FOX 28 Spokane
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man accused of killing a homeless man in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of murder on Thursday, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). In March of 2022, A jury found Nathan Beal, 38, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father’s death
SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
FOX 28 Spokane
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
