Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'

Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know

As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of spring training games across Arizona and Florida will follow as...
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete

Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday. Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself as one of the league's rising figures with a unique personality, and he'll become the first Marlins player to appear on the cover.
White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou

The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
Cubs' World Series champ Dexter Fowler retires

Dexter Fowler is calling it a career. In a social media post, the former Chicago Cubs outfielder and 2016 World Series champion, announced he was retiring. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. "From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a "vet" in Anaheim -- there are a few things I will never forget ... Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call.
Report: DeMeco Ryans agrees to six-year deal to be Texans' new HC

DeMeco Ryans' time in the Bay has come to an end. The former 49ers defensive coordinator is headed back to Houston to become the sixth head coach in Texans franchise history. "I'd like to first thank the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch for six incredible seasons where I grew as a coach and a man," Ryans said in a statement released by the Texans on Tuesday. "I couldn't be prouder of what we accomplished together, and I will always cherish the relationships I built there."
