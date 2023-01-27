Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
NBC Sports
LeBron takes another shot at Celtics-Lakers refs after OT win
LeBron James still isn't over the injustice that was committed Saturday night at TD Garden. It's been several days since officials missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James at the end of regulation that would have given the Lakers star a chance to win Los Angeles' game against the Boston Celtics with a pair of free throws.
NBC Sports
Wiggins understands Wiseman's confusion about place with Dubs
James Wiseman's Warriors future remains uncertain as the 21-year-old continues to bounce back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season. The 7-foot-1 center hasn't played since Dec. 28 and has remained on the bench over the Warriors' last 13 games. Wiseman's situation has led to confusion...
NBC Sports
How Warriors' recent surge could impact trade deadline approach
Upon returning to the Bay Area in late December after a 1-5 road trip punctuated by back-to-back blowout losses to the Knicks and the Nets, the Warriors were teetering on the edge of despair. With a 15-18 record and at least seven defeats in the “humiliating” category, some within the organization were pleading for help. Maybe a lot of help.
NBC Sports
Three things to Know: Latest NBA trade rumors roundup
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Latest NBA trade rumors roundup. We...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBC Sports
49ers players defend controversial play call on Purdy injury
Sunday was filled with plenty of 'what-ifs' for a 49ers team that is becoming all too accustomed to the annual late-January wound-licking. The 49ers' 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles featured injuries to starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson, leaving San Francisco in an unfathomably difficult situation.
NBC Sports
Purdy explains saddest part of 49ers' season-ending defeat
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was hurting on Sunday. He felt it physically, of course, but the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles also took an emotional toll. And his thoughts were with his veteran teammates. Many of the team’s veteran players have advanced to the...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message
Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." "Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good,"...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I definitely didn’t feel good, but did enough on that last play
One of the biggest storylines heading into the AFC Championship Game was how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would fare with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the team’s divisional round win over the Jaguars. Mahomes practiced all week and wasn’t on the team’s final injury report, but it...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans' Ryans hire could be finalized in coming days
DeMeco Ryans reportedly is expected to be named the sixth head coach in Houston Texans franchise history in the next few days. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing sources, that Ryans could meet with the Texans as soon as Monday, and Houston is expected to finalize the hiring on Tuesday or Wednesday.
NBC Sports
4-time champ Gronkowski predicts Eagles Super Bowl LVII win
The Super Bowl LVII predictions are starting to come in, and at least one former NFL great thinks the Eagles will take the Lombardi Trophy. Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end and 4-time Super Bowl Champ, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday and was put on the spot by the host, asking for his prediction for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in 12 days.
NBC Sports
Titans player shares bold way for NFL to honor Tom Brady
Tom Brady announced his retirement from football on Wednesday -- for good this time. Just like his short-lived retirement last year, the sports world responded to the news with an outpouring of emotional reactions and Brady tributes. One of the most notable reactions came from one of Brady's longtime NFL peers, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan.
NBC Sports
Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard dies at 86
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86. A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders said Beathard's family told the team he died Monday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, less than a week after his 86th birthday. A cause of death was not immediately available. Beathard was director...
NBC Sports
CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season
Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
NBC Sports
Bosa's classic one-liner about Hurts-Mahomes Super Bowl clash
After beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. And there will be at least one person in America who won't be watching. "[Hurts is] strong ... I was trying...
NBC Sports
Omenihu eternally grateful to 49ers as he enters free agency
SANTA CLARA -- Versatile defensive lineman Charles Omenihu came to the 49ers in a trade from the Houston Texans during the middle of the 2021 NFL season. As he exited the team’s locker room on Tuesday, there was considerable uncertainty about his future. “From the moment I got here,...
NBC Sports
Lessons Webb learned from football coach have stuck with him
Programming Note: The Game Changer Awards air Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. Mark Kotsay, Logan Webb, Dusty Baker, Kevon Looney and Brandi Chastain will honor those who helped them fulfill their dreams. Over the last couple of seasons, Logan Webb has developed into...
NBC Sports
Splash Brothers make it rain in Warriors' win vs. Thunder
Steve Kerr said he didn't have flashbacks watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson drain 3-pointers at Paycom Center on Monday night in the Warriors' 128-120 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it was hard not to think of the past when watching the Splash Brothers shine against their old rivals.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Hurts' pregame speech vs. 49ers will give you chills
Jalen Hurts has quickly become the heartbeat of the Eagles organization. He went from a question mark before the season began to the unquestioned leader of a team that includes numerous franchise legends. And every time you heard Hurts speak in the locker room after a win, you understood why:...
Comments / 1