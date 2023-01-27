ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland, ID

Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA

By Jake Garcia
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456cDL_0kSl2SZX00

Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence.

Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.

In November, investigators dug up the back yard of a home in Fruitland and arrested Sarah Wondra for failure to report the death of Michael Vaughan. After searching the back yard and the home, police said they found no human remains, but believe Michael was possibly killed, buried and later relocated.

Officers are also following up on new information received as a result of their last press conference, where Fruitland police identified three other people who lived at the home during the time of Michael's disappearance.

Police have since talked with all three of them, which includes Sarah's husband, Stacey Wondra, who is currently in the Washington County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sarah Wondra is expected back in court next month as she has been in custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to restore competency before having a preliminary hearing.

No other charges have been filed in the case so far.

If you have any information on the case who call Fruitland police at (208) 452-3110, remain anonymous by emailing tips at findmichael@fruitland.org, or submit at tip online at 343cops.com .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial

BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area

Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Changes to how inmates receive mail in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's office is making some changes to the way prisoners will receive mail beginning in April. As people have become increasingly more innovative in their attempts to smuggle contraband, like drugs, into prison, the Ada County Sheriff's office has identified the mail service as an area that needs increased security.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Update: Boise Towne Square Mall gun scare, juveniles charged

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --Update-- At 5:15 pm on January 31, Boise Police received a report of a person with a gun inside the Boise Towne Square Mall. BPD quickly detained several juveniles and officers were able to locate two airsoft guns. Officers worked with mall security to identify those involved and secured the scene.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police search for armed robbery suspects

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill at 1:22 pm on Tuesday, January 31st. Boise Police report two suspects wearing full masks displayed a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Responding officers setup a perimeter and officers requested nearby schools shelter in place. Officers reportedly used an unmanned aerial vehicle and police K9 units to help search for suspects.
BOISE, ID
koze.com

Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Canyon County Sheriff investigating inmate death

Boise, ID (CBS2) — An inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6 AM Saturday. Deputies and medical staff found the 33- year-old and immediately started resuscitation measures until paramedics arrived and took over. The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chad Daybell files motion to sever case from Lori Vallow-Daybell

Chad Daybell’s attorney John Prior filed several motions on Wednesday, including another request to sever Daybell’s trial with that of his wife and co-defendant Lori Vallow-Daybell. The couple is charged in the murders of Vallow-Daybell's two children: Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7. Daybell is also charged in the death of his first wife Tammy Daybell. Prior has repeatedly asked to sever the two cases, saying that his client can’t receive a fair trial should Daybell be tried with Vallow-Daybell. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Update in the Michael Vaughan case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police have released an update in the search for 5-year-old Michael Vaughan who was abducted from his front yard a year and a half ago. Fruitland Police say that they collected several pieces of evidence during the search at 1102 Redwing in December 2022, and have sent some of those pieces for DNA for further analysis. The DNA analysis process takes time and Fruitland Police will update the public when more information is available.
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
livability.com

Why I Moved My Business to Nampa, ID (and You Can, Too!)

Find out how one businesswoman has found success after relocating to Nampa. Found in the Treasure Valley about 20 miles west of Boise, Nampa is a beautiful city known for its collection of wineries. While these venues rank high on its list of attractions, the area is also chock-full of excellent restaurants, breweries, museums, parks, walking paths and golf courses.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy