Boise, ID

Boise police: Man was caught in the act using tools to bust into ATM, change machines

By Mia Maldonado
Idaho Statesman
 6 days ago

The Boise Police Department said officers arrested a 44-year-old Emmett man early Thursday morning after interrupting a burglary attempt.

According to a press release, Boise officers responded to a motion and sound-activated alarm at about 4 a.m. at a business in the 1700 block of S. Broadway Avenue, according to a news release, and they arrived to hear banging, the sound of power tools and coins falling onto the floor.

Police said they found the suspect using several tools to force entry into two change machines and an ATM. The man refused to obey officers’ commands and ran farther into the building, eventually forcing his way through drywall into a neighboring business.

With the help of police dogs, officers apprehended the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital and then to the Ada County Jail. He remains in custody on charges of malicious injury to property, burglary and resisting officers.

Police said the suspect did not comply with commands and ran further into a building. Police used K-9s after the suspect forced himself through drywall into an adjacent business. Boise Police Department

Police said in the release that the suspect caused significant property damage after entering the first business through the roof and then busting through the drywall. Police said he also damaged a water main line.

Post Register

Update: Boise Towne Square Mall gun scare, juveniles charged

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --Update-- At 5:15 pm on January 31, Boise Police received a report of a person with a gun inside the Boise Towne Square Mall. BPD quickly detained several juveniles and officers were able to locate two airsoft guns. Officers worked with mall security to identify those involved and secured the scene.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial

BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Changes to how inmates receive mail in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's office is making some changes to the way prisoners will receive mail beginning in April. As people have become increasingly more innovative in their attempts to smuggle contraband, like drugs, into prison, the Ada County Sheriff's office has identified the mail service as an area that needs increased security.
ADA COUNTY, ID
livability.com

Why Are Businesses Relocating to Nampa, ID?

Excellent location, deep talent pool, low costs and diverse economy are among the many reasons companies choose to move to Nampa. Growing businesses and the talented workers who make them successful are choosing Nampa, ID, where they discover an unmatched quality of life and unlimited opportunity. Employers such as The...
NAMPA, ID
koze.com

Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

