ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NBA Reveals 2023 All-Star Game Starters

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbtQj_0kSl298D00

The starters and team captains were announced for the main event in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

Just over three weeks before tip off in Salt Lake City, the team captains and starting lineups for the 2023 All-Star Game have been revealed.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be captains for the game as the top two vote-getters. James will be appearing in his 19th career All-Star, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for the most in NBA history. James is undefeated in his All-Star Game tenure as a team captain. The esteemed group was announced on NBA on TNT .

Antetokounmpo will be an All-Star captain for the third time in his career. He was the All-Star Game MVP in 2021, and will be making his seventh consecutive All-Star appearance.

Here’s a look at the full starting five for both conferences:

Eastern Conference

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo — Bucks
  • Kevin Durant — Nets
  • Jayson Tatum — Celtics
  • Kyrie Irving — Nets
  • Donovan Mitchell — Cavaliers

Western Conference

  • LeBron James — Lakers
  • Zion Williamson — Pelicans
  • Nikola Jokic — Nuggets
  • Stephen Curry — Warriors
  • Luka Doncic — Mavericks

The reserves will be announced on Feb. 2 with the game slated for Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy