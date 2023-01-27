ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Offers Injury Update Ahead of NFC Championship Game

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

The San Francisco running back discussed his status for Sunday’s big game.

While Christian McCaffrey did not participate in practice with the 49ers on Thursday, the San Francisco running back still remains on schedule to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Eagles.

McCaffrey suffered a right calf contusion in the 49ers’ 19-12 win against the Cowboys on Sunday. However, when asked if there was a chance he would not play in Sunday’s game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, his answer was simple.

“Zero,” McCaffrey told reporters.

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that McCaffrey would be day-to-day in monitoring the injury but expected him to play in Sunday’s game. McCaffrey finished the game with 35 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown as well as six receptions for 22 yards.

San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell also did not participate in Thursday’s practice as he navigates a groin injury. Mitchell finished with 51 yards on 14 carries in the win against Dallas.

The NFC title game between the 49ers and Eagles is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday in Philadelphia.

