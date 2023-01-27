A man who has previous successful head coaching experience is hired after multiple interviews. The man who also had multiple interviews & no head coaching experience is NOT! THEREFORE it must be racist according to the second man's attorney. Sick of seeing this, just because someone gets a job and is not black & the other candidate is black & did not get the job doesn't mean it's because of race.
knew this coming, gotta bring race into the mix, much respect to Steve Wilkes, but Tepper said out the gate he wanted a offensive minded coach, fast-forward, carolina now has a offensive minded coach, nothing racial about it, Tepper got what he wanted
The colts fired him for several losing seasons. The Panthers in turn hires the same coach. That makes sense. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Comments / 85