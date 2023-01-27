ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 85

Juliai Perdok
6d ago

A man who has previous successful head coaching experience is hired after multiple interviews. The man who also had multiple interviews & no head coaching experience is NOT! THEREFORE it must be racist according to the second man's attorney. Sick of seeing this, just because someone gets a job and is not black & the other candidate is black & did not get the job doesn't mean it's because of race.

Reply(5)
19
Terry Davis
6d ago

knew this coming, gotta bring race into the mix, much respect to Steve Wilkes, but Tepper said out the gate he wanted a offensive minded coach, fast-forward, carolina now has a offensive minded coach, nothing racial about it, Tepper got what he wanted

Reply(2)
13
Allen Demery
5d ago

The colts fired him for several losing seasons. The Panthers in turn hires the same coach. That makes sense. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Here's what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow following Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Bengals

For all the back-forth-banter between their teams, there is apparently nothing but respect when it comes to Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Mahomes made a point to find Burrow after the Chiefs' dramatic 23-20 win in Sunday's AFC title game. Mahomes' initial comments to Burrow were an indication of the respect the MVP has for his younger counterpart, and vice versa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Tom Brady retires: Sports world reacts to legendary quarterback's announcement

After 23 seasons of NFL football, seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, totaling the most passing touchdowns (649) and the passing yards in NFL history (89,214), and an incalculable impact on the sport of football, Tom Brady is calling to career. The only NFL player to win a championship in three different decades officially announced his retirement from the football via his social media pages on Wednesday morning. This is his second retirement announcement in the last 365 days as he originally called it a career on Feb. 1 a year ago. However, this one seems like it is for good.
The Spun

Bethune-Cookman Player Makes Opinion On Ed Reed Very Clear

The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman may have ended as quickly as it started, but one Wildcats player says that the Hall of Famer was already shifting the culture before they even got the chance to take the practice field. Reed was very outspoken about the school's lack of support for its football ...
The Comeback

Panthers owner admits crucial mistake

Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper admitted he made a mistake when hiring Matt Rhule. It’s the first time that Tepper acknowledged that hiring Rhule, or the process that made him such a tantalizing candidate to begin with, was a mistake. Rhule, who is now the Read more... The post Panthers owner admits crucial mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Brett Maher: Likely done in Dallas

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that the team will be starting over at kicker, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, which will likely end Maher's time with the Cowboys. Maher is slated to be a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the team...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Clears concussion protocol

Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols, and the Dolphins are confident he'll be 100 percent for the 2023 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions during the 2022 regular season, and the second one, which occurred against Green Bay on Christmas Day, ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. In early January, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Miami had been told by doctors that Tagovailoa's recent head injuries won't leave him prone to more concussions in the future, so the team feels confident the Alabama product can still be a franchise quarterback moving forward.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as DNP on Wednesday

Smith-Schuster (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as listed DNPs after all three left this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals due to injury. Smith-Schuster himself logged 31 of 69 snaps on offense while hauling in his only target for seven yards before his departure. Kansas City has 11 days to get as to 100 percent as possible to face the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, but the team currently has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

49ers' Tay Martin: Sticks with San Francisco

The 49ers signed Martin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Martin signed with the 49ers' practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster. He saw two elevations during the regular season, but he played nearly exclusively on special teams. With his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy