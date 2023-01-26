ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh football will have an almost completely new coaching staff this fall

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
New Lehigh head football coach Kevin Cahill is seen at a press conference Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lehigh’s Goodman campus. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

When Kevin Cahill was introduced to the media as Lehigh University’s new football coach on Dec. 20, he promised to look far and wide for the best possible assistants to fill out his staff.

Cahill kept his promise.

Lehigh announced its 2023 staff on Thursday and it’s a diverse coaching staff that has just one holdover from the 2022 team, defensive coordinator Mike Kashurba, who will shift to special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The offensive coordinator will be former Colgate head coach Dan Hunt and there are other assistants from Yale, Virginia Union, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Allegheny College, and FDU-Florham.

Here’s a rundown courtesy of Lehigh sports information:

Dan Hunt, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Hunt spent 25 seasons at Colgate, capped by a seven-year run as the Raiders’ head coach. Hunt was on staff for all 10 of Colgate’s Patriot League titles and was the head coach for the Raiders’ 2015, 2017, and 2018 league champs. A three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year, Hunt led Colgate to FCS quarterfinal appearances in 2015 and 2018. Hunt comes to Lehigh after spending the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Franklin & Marshall College. Like Cahill, Hunt is a Springfield College graduate.

Rich Nagy, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

A coaching vet with more than 35 years of experience, Nagy returns to the Division I ranks following three seasons as the head coach at Allegheny College. Prior to Allegheny, spent nearly a decade at the FBS level with six seasons as the defensive coordinator at Old Dominion and three years at Western Michigan, where he served as defensive coordinator in 2012. Nagy also has considerable experience at the FCS level, highlighted by a five-year stint at Maine, where he helped the Black Bears win two conference titles.

Mike Kashurba – Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs

The lone holdover, Kashurba enters his sixth season at Lehigh. He spent the last four seasons as the Mountain Hawks’ defensive coordinator. Fifteen of Kashurba’s Lehigh defensive players have earned All-Patriot League honors, including linebacker Keith Woetzel who earned numerous All-America honors following the 2019 campaign. Kashurba joined the Lehigh coaching staff under the late Andy Coen, coaching the linebackers in 2018.

Mike Morita – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Morita has more than 20 years of experience at the collegiate level and spent the last six seasons coaching the offensive line at Virginia Union University, eventually moving up to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and associate head coach. The 2021 AFCA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year, Morita mentored eight all-conference linemen at Virginia Union and oversaw one of the top offensive units in Division II in terms of rushing and scoring. He previously coached at Vanderbilt, Albany, Shaw University, Santa Barbara City College, Saint Mary’s, and Bucknell.

Mark McMaster – Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator

McMaster spent the last two seasons at Yale, coaching the tight ends during the 2022 campaign after serving as a defensive quality control coach, working with the defensive backs in 2021. He went to Yale following two years at Springfield College, where he served as special teams coordinator and safeties coach. McMaster also had coaching stops at Lackawanna College, and Misericordia, where he was a two-year letter winner in the football program

Bobby Bozym – Tight Ends

Like Cahill and McMaster, Bozym also comes to Lehigh from Yale, where he spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach assisting with the offensive line. He went to Yale following two seasons at his alma mater, Springfield College, where he served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. In 2019, Bozym’s offensive line blocked for the top rushing attack in Division III. A 2017 Springfield graduate, Bozym began his coaching career as the offensive line coach at Maine Maritime Academy and also had an internship at UMass.

Chavarr Warren – Running Backs

Warren spent two seasons at Northwest Oklahoma State University, where he worked as a graduate assistant, coaching the wide receivers. A 2020 Temple University graduate, Warren spent three years working with the Owls’ football program as a student equipment and operations manager and then a student manager assisting the coaching staff.

Demeitre Brim – Defensive Line

Brim spent five years on staff at the University of Nebraska, where he served as a graduate assistant, defensive analyst, and finally, a defensive quality control coach. One of Brim’s primary assignments was assisting inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud. Brim played for Ruud and former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost at UCF, where he was a two-year letter winner at middle linebacker after transferring from Virginia.

Shamir Bearfield – Cornerbacks

Bearfield coached the cornerbacks the last two seasons at FDU-Florham. While on staff at FDU, Bearfield also served as the junior varsity defensive coordinator. Bearfield spent time at Army West Point, where he served as an assistant with player personnel and on-campus recruiting. A New Jersey native, Bearfield began his college career at Temple, before transferring to William & Mary where he saw time as a safety, slot cornerback and linebacker. Bearfield graduated from William & Mary in 2018.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
PENN, PA
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Threat Clears Montco Middle School: Report

Penndale Middle School in Lansdale is dismissing students early on Monday, Jan. 30 after administrators learned of a violent threat, WFMZ reports. In a statement to parents, North Penn School District said students will be bussed home early, and that those who normally walk will need to be pic…
LANSDALE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away

Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin High School on lockdown this morning

Upper Dublin High School was on lockdown this morning due to an unauthorized visitor. Principal Bob Schultz announced the lockdown this morning, and said that staff and students were “safe, and with abundant caution, they are remaining in their first period classes. We will provide additional information shortly and expect a quick return to normal activity.”
DUBLIN, PA
CBS New York

Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy