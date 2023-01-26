Lehigh football will have an almost completely new coaching staff this fall

New Lehigh head football coach Kevin Cahill is seen at a press conference Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lehigh’s Goodman campus. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

When Kevin Cahill was introduced to the media as Lehigh University’s new football coach on Dec. 20, he promised to look far and wide for the best possible assistants to fill out his staff.

Cahill kept his promise.

Lehigh announced its 2023 staff on Thursday and it’s a diverse coaching staff that has just one holdover from the 2022 team, defensive coordinator Mike Kashurba, who will shift to special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The offensive coordinator will be former Colgate head coach Dan Hunt and there are other assistants from Yale, Virginia Union, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Allegheny College, and FDU-Florham.

Here’s a rundown courtesy of Lehigh sports information:

Dan Hunt, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Hunt spent 25 seasons at Colgate, capped by a seven-year run as the Raiders’ head coach. Hunt was on staff for all 10 of Colgate’s Patriot League titles and was the head coach for the Raiders’ 2015, 2017, and 2018 league champs. A three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year, Hunt led Colgate to FCS quarterfinal appearances in 2015 and 2018. Hunt comes to Lehigh after spending the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator at Franklin & Marshall College. Like Cahill, Hunt is a Springfield College graduate.

Rich Nagy, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

A coaching vet with more than 35 years of experience, Nagy returns to the Division I ranks following three seasons as the head coach at Allegheny College. Prior to Allegheny, spent nearly a decade at the FBS level with six seasons as the defensive coordinator at Old Dominion and three years at Western Michigan, where he served as defensive coordinator in 2012. Nagy also has considerable experience at the FCS level, highlighted by a five-year stint at Maine, where he helped the Black Bears win two conference titles.

Mike Kashurba – Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs

The lone holdover, Kashurba enters his sixth season at Lehigh. He spent the last four seasons as the Mountain Hawks’ defensive coordinator. Fifteen of Kashurba’s Lehigh defensive players have earned All-Patriot League honors, including linebacker Keith Woetzel who earned numerous All-America honors following the 2019 campaign. Kashurba joined the Lehigh coaching staff under the late Andy Coen, coaching the linebackers in 2018.

Mike Morita – Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Morita has more than 20 years of experience at the collegiate level and spent the last six seasons coaching the offensive line at Virginia Union University, eventually moving up to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and associate head coach. The 2021 AFCA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year, Morita mentored eight all-conference linemen at Virginia Union and oversaw one of the top offensive units in Division II in terms of rushing and scoring. He previously coached at Vanderbilt, Albany, Shaw University, Santa Barbara City College, Saint Mary’s, and Bucknell.

Mark McMaster – Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator

McMaster spent the last two seasons at Yale, coaching the tight ends during the 2022 campaign after serving as a defensive quality control coach, working with the defensive backs in 2021. He went to Yale following two years at Springfield College, where he served as special teams coordinator and safeties coach. McMaster also had coaching stops at Lackawanna College, and Misericordia, where he was a two-year letter winner in the football program

Bobby Bozym – Tight Ends

Like Cahill and McMaster, Bozym also comes to Lehigh from Yale, where he spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach assisting with the offensive line. He went to Yale following two seasons at his alma mater, Springfield College, where he served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. In 2019, Bozym’s offensive line blocked for the top rushing attack in Division III. A 2017 Springfield graduate, Bozym began his coaching career as the offensive line coach at Maine Maritime Academy and also had an internship at UMass.

Chavarr Warren – Running Backs

Warren spent two seasons at Northwest Oklahoma State University, where he worked as a graduate assistant, coaching the wide receivers. A 2020 Temple University graduate, Warren spent three years working with the Owls’ football program as a student equipment and operations manager and then a student manager assisting the coaching staff.

Demeitre Brim – Defensive Line

Brim spent five years on staff at the University of Nebraska, where he served as a graduate assistant, defensive analyst, and finally, a defensive quality control coach. One of Brim’s primary assignments was assisting inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud. Brim played for Ruud and former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost at UCF, where he was a two-year letter winner at middle linebacker after transferring from Virginia.

Shamir Bearfield – Cornerbacks

Bearfield coached the cornerbacks the last two seasons at FDU-Florham. While on staff at FDU, Bearfield also served as the junior varsity defensive coordinator. Bearfield spent time at Army West Point, where he served as an assistant with player personnel and on-campus recruiting. A New Jersey native, Bearfield began his college career at Temple, before transferring to William & Mary where he saw time as a safety, slot cornerback and linebacker. Bearfield graduated from William & Mary in 2018.

