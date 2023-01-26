ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

‘Succession’ Season 4 Gets a Release Date, Along With a Juicy New Trailer

By Abby Montanez
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQ7pv_0kSl1tFF00

Who needs a rival investor when your own kids are set on taking you down? That seems to be the set up for season four of Succession , which HBO just announced will air on March 26, 2023.

In a newly released trailer for the upcoming installment, the “rebel alliance” appears to be stronger than ever. Though, history suggests that the Roy siblings may struggle to stick together. While the impending sale of Waystar Royco to tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves closer, the family divide widens. And from the looks of it, Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) timely betrayal certainly isn’t helping the squad secure the throne. But it has potentially put him in daddy’s inner circle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTgb5_0kSl1tFF00
Brian Cox in Succession season four

“We’ll always be good, right?” Tom asks the patriarch in the teaser, wondering what would happen if he and Shiv (Sarah Snook) were to ever split up. “If we’re good, we’re good,” Logan (Brian Cox) responds, albeit cryptically, now that the two are in cahoots. How heartening. Meanwhile, Shiv, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) remain a united front intent on getting back at their father. Even if the sole sister says otherwise. “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor,” Kendall reminds the clan. A “500-foot reputational drop.” Connor (Alan Ruck), as per usual, has his own agenda. In the clip, we get a quick glance of him and Willa (Justine Lupe) getting hitched.

As the trailer comes to a close, fan favorites and best buds Tom and Greg (Nicholas Braun) are seen doing what they do best—scheming their way to the top. “This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial,” Tom explains to Greg. He ends the conversation with one of his more interesting analogies, comparing the Roy family conflict to “Israel-Palestine, but harder. And much more important.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324pA5_0kSl1tFF00
Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in Succession season four

Created by Jesse Armstrong, it looks like the hotly anticipated fourth season of Succession will be released just in time for it to be considered for this year’s Emmys. As a quick refresher, the latest finale, “ All the Bells Say ,” ended with a shocking twist. Tom emerged as a dark horse, tipping Logan off before the sibs could block the supermajority vote needed to sell the media company to GoJo. Although, Tom wasn’t as smooth as he thought because Shiv watches him get a pat on the back from Logan. Perhaps this season she’ll get her revenge.

You can check out the Succession season four trailer below:

More from Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

23 Pairs of Unreleased Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sneakers Are Heading to Auction

The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy is getting a new luxury-world honor. This week, Sotheby’s will auction exclusive pairs of Christopher Wallace Air Jordan 13s for hip hop’s 50th anniversary, as part of a collaboration with the late rapper’s eponymous memorial foundation. The special-edition sneakers were originally made in 2017 to commemorate the iconic Brooklyn rapper’s 45th birthday but have remained under tight lock and key—until now. The design pays homage to the both Biggie Smalls legendary rhymes and his personal style. The kicks are anchored by a muted black with red accents throughout. On the tongue, you’ll find a silhouette of...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $60 Million Florida Compound Has 3 Pools—and 150 Feet of Private Beachfront

The tiny Florida hamlet of Vero Beach may still be under-the-radar, but it’s had a surprisingly high-profile history. A few generations back, Vero Beach was where US Space Program astronauts went to relax on their days off. Then in the late 1980s, Canada’s billionaire Weston family built Windsor, a luxuriously beautiful planned community built under the principles of New Modernism. The development lured large numbers of the global elite, including King Charles III, who played polo there in 1989. Now Vero Beach is having a new moment in the sun, attracting a fresh generation of deep-pocketed buyers who love its small-town feel...
VERO BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Is Turning Her House Arrest Dinner Series Into a Reality TV Show

We’ve already seen a fictionalized version of Anna “Delvey” Sorokin on our screens, in the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna. But get ready to watch the real thing soon. Sorokin announced that she’s working on a reality show based on the dinner parties she’s been throwing while under home confinement, the New York Post reported on Wednesday. Dubbed Delvey’s Dinner Club, the series will follow the scammer as she hosts “celebrities, moguls and glitterati” in her New York City apartment. “There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary...
Robb Report

NBA Star Luka Doncic Just Bought This Monstrous Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6 Super Truck

Luka Doncic’s new ride is just as fearsome as his game. The Dallas Mavericks star turned heads last week when he pulled up to the American Airlines Arena in an Apocalypse Manufacturing Hellfire. It’s not unusual to see an athlete driving an exotic vehicle—especially one who will make over $37 million this season—but the 23-year-old’s 6×6 takes things to a new level. This isn’t the first time we’ve covered one of Apocalypse’s super trucks around here. And with good reason. They’re among the most absurd vehicles you can currently buy in the US. Basically, what the Florida shop does is take an...
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

Porsche Just Unveiled a Sleek New Concept That Pays Tribute the Iconic 356 Coupe

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the first Porsche-badged car, the 356/1 Roadster. To celebrate, the designers in Zuffenhausen have rolled out a new concept car: The Vision 357. “When you talk about the Porsche brand, everyone thinks of the 911,” says Porsche design boss Michael Mauer (who was also recently named as head of design for the entire Volkswagen Group). “But if you really go back, the 356 was the starting point of the sports-car brand for Porsche.” Ferry Porsche built the first 356 in 1948 as a mid-engine, two-seat roadster with an aluminum body and a tubular frame....
Robb Report

This New 289-Foot Sailing Yacht Has the Curves of a Classic British GT

Lobanov Design’s latest concept has quite an auspicious twist. The sailing yacht goes by the name of Double Luck, or 八八 in Mandarin. Each 八 character represents an eight, which is considered to be the luckiest number in Chinese culture. The vessel also spans, you guessed it, 88 meters (or about 289 feet). “Our yacht is double luck for its owner,” the Spanish studio said in a statement. Inspired by classic British GTs, Double Luck cuts a sleek silhouette with elegant curves, a smooth sheer line and a distinctive reverse bow. The superstructure has been styled as a cockpit as another nod to...
Robb Report

Riva’s New 99-Foot Superyacht Has a Massive Beach Club and a Secret Cocktail Bar

Riva’s newest fleet member is proof that even the best designs can be refined. The 102 Corsaro Super builds upon the Italian yard’s enduring 100 Corsaro model but is even more sophisticated, streamlined, and, well, super. The silver superyacht is reminiscent of a speeding bullet with sleek, sporty lines and an arrowhead bow. The 99-footer, which debuted IRL at Cannes Yachting Festival last August, was designed by Officina Italiana Design, Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group engineering department. The most notable change is the redesigned superstructure that gives those onboard more space. Another highlight is the completely revised aft that promises to...
Robb Report

CeeLo Green and Fort Mosé Want to Make Beautiful Bourbon Together

Well, at least this time it’s not tequila. Yes, another celebrity has entered into a new partnership with a spirits brand, but singer, rapper and former The Voice judge CeeLo Green has chosen bourbon over vodka or agave spirits. It was recently announced that Green would be joining forces with the Black-owned Victor George Spirits on the company’s Fort Mosé 1738 Bourbon. The bourbon was first released last summer and is bottled at Palm Beach Distillery, which VGS acquired a majority stake in last year, but is sourced from MGP in Indiana according to some sleuthing from website The Bourbon Culture....
INDIANA STATE
Robb Report

This $7 Million Turks & Caicos Penthouse Has a 90-Foot Balcony That Overlooks the Caribbean Sea

If you’re looking for a Caribbean escape that includes powdery white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise-blue waters, one newly listed penthouse in Turks and Caicos can make your island dreams come true.  Positioned on the idyllic (and award-winning) Grace Bay Beach, this tropical retreat sits atop The Regent Grand Resort. Measuring a whopping 5,953 square feet, the Tuscan-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus its own private garage and storage unit which you can access via a keyed elevator. It also includes a sun-drenched outdoor patio with a marble-finished wet bar where you can entertain or simply soak up some...
Robb Report

260 Acres of Private, Undeveloped Land in Bel-Air Are up for Auction

A piece of California’s most lucrative real estate is heading to auction.  Paramount Realty USA just put 260 acres of private, undeveloped land located in the heart of Bel-Air up for auction. Senderos Canyon is the biggest parcel currently on the market in the county, according to the Los Angeles Times, with second place belonging to a substantially smaller 53-acre spread in Granada Hills asking $1.2 million. As the last frontier of the greater Los Angeles area, the property will allow developers, investors or even you to put down roots in one of California’s most exclusive enclaves. Located around other wealthy epicenters like Beverly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies

Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output.  And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain.  The Airlander 10, which...
OHIO STATE
Robb Report

Aptera’s Solar-Powered EV Is Finally Finished—and It Looks Just as Bonkers as the Concept

It’s taken time but Aptera’s solar-powered EV is just about ready for the spotlight. The San Diego-based startup has finally shown off the Launch Edition of its debut model. There are still a few hurdles to clear—including the need for more funding—but the eagerly anticipated vehicle could go into production by the end of the year. The Launch Edition Aptera doesn’t look dramatically different from the car that was first teased in 2019. It still has a sleek teardrop shape and two large fenders covering its front wheels, but a two-tone finish and dynamic lighting package are welcome changes. The vehicle’s distinctive...
Robb Report

This Custom 190-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Yacht Comes With Its Own 37-Foot Sailboat

Damen’s newest fleet member is primed for pole-to-pole adventures. The ice-class explorer, which recently hit the water in Antalya, Turkey, was penned in partnership with the naval architects at Azure Yacht Design and the extreme travel experts at EYOS Expeditions. The 190-footer, aptly christened the SeaXplorer 58, can remain at sea for up to 30 days at a time and promises luxury even in extreme latitudes. The yacht was started on spec and sold to a buyer during construction. The owner offered “considerable input” into the design, according to the Dutch yard. The custom vessel is geared toward indoor-outdoor living and outfitted...
Robb Report

Breitling’s Newest Navitimer Pays Tribute to Boeing’s Legendary 747 Jumbo Jet

One of the world’s most iconic planes just got its own timepiece. Nicknamed the “Queen of the Skies,” the Boeing 747 entered service in 1969 as the world’s first jumbo jet. The behemoth could carry double the passengers of its peers at the time and could fly more than 5,000 miles. Now, as Boeing prepares to deliver the last 747, Breitling is offering a special-edition pilot’s watch to celebrate the aircraft’s legacy.  Set in a 43 mm case, the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Boeing 747 is crafted from sleek stainless steel. The eye-catching cream dial, which mirrors a cockpit’s navigation screen, pairs...
Robb Report

This Luxe New Countryside Resort in Mexico Is Nestled Near a Stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site

Mexico is welcoming a new luxury resort into its fold. Global luxury hotelier Habitas is launching a new property this month in the historic San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage site know for its stunning Baroque architecture, just 10 minutes from the city center. The 60-key Habitas San Miguel stays true to the brand’s focus on eco-conscious design and functionality without taking from its luxurious amenities. Located in a natural park, the hotel lets you take advantage of its majestic grounds by taking a dip in its hot springs or enjoying a hike on one of the walking trails...
Robb Report

This Private Island Resort’s Valentine’s Day Package Comes With a Champagne Cruise and a Seaplane Charter

Interested in treating your partner to the ultimate romantic getaway this February 14? This latest offering from a tropical hotel in the Florida Keys just might fit the bill. As the US’s only private-island resort, it’s no surprise that the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa would give you a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with all the bells and whistles. The property’s “Love, Island Style” package is tailor-made to let you blissfully enjoy the occasion—and each other’s company. And the festivities begins as soon as you land: After your arrival at the Key West Airport, a Range Rover will whisk you...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

London’s Newest Office Tower Was Built Entirely From Timber

Not only is the Black & White Building making headlines as the tallest timber office tower in London, it’s also one of the most sustainable.   The Office Group’s (TOG) new six-story workspace has officially opened its doors in Shoreditch, and it swaps traditional construction materials with beech, pine and spruce wood. Designed by the UK’s Waugh Thistleton Architects, this marks TOG’s first project out of 50 to be built from the ground up. While the foundation utilizes concrete, the rest of the framework is made up of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL). In comparison to using steel, iron...
Robb Report

Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination

This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This New Yacht Club Lets You Charter a Fleet of Different Boats at Discounted Rates

A private aviation firm in Florida is hoping to introduce its membership model to yachting. The AeroVanti Club’s members pay a monthly fee in exchange for discounted rates on its fleet of Piaggio aircraft. The company today launched the AeroVanti Yacht Club which carries a $995 monthly fee but offers different styles of yachts for daily or weekly charters at reduced rates. “We launched AeroVanti because we believe you can experience both luxury and value in private aviation,” said AeroVanti Founder and CEO Patrick Britton-Harr in a statement. “Now, we’ve set out to completely redefine the modern yacht club.” The three vessels,...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy