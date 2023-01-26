‘Succession’ Season 4 Gets a Release Date, Along With a Juicy New Trailer

Who needs a rival investor when your own kids are set on taking you down? That seems to be the set up for season four of Succession , which HBO just announced will air on March 26, 2023.

In a newly released trailer for the upcoming installment, the “rebel alliance” appears to be stronger than ever. Though, history suggests that the Roy siblings may struggle to stick together. While the impending sale of Waystar Royco to tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves closer, the family divide widens. And from the looks of it, Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) timely betrayal certainly isn’t helping the squad secure the throne. But it has potentially put him in daddy’s inner circle.

Brian Cox in Succession season four

“We’ll always be good, right?” Tom asks the patriarch in the teaser, wondering what would happen if he and Shiv (Sarah Snook) were to ever split up. “If we’re good, we’re good,” Logan (Brian Cox) responds, albeit cryptically, now that the two are in cahoots. How heartening. Meanwhile, Shiv, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) remain a united front intent on getting back at their father. Even if the sole sister says otherwise. “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor,” Kendall reminds the clan. A “500-foot reputational drop.” Connor (Alan Ruck), as per usual, has his own agenda. In the clip, we get a quick glance of him and Willa (Justine Lupe) getting hitched.

As the trailer comes to a close, fan favorites and best buds Tom and Greg (Nicholas Braun) are seen doing what they do best—scheming their way to the top. “This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial,” Tom explains to Greg. He ends the conversation with one of his more interesting analogies, comparing the Roy family conflict to “Israel-Palestine, but harder. And much more important.”

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in Succession season four

Created by Jesse Armstrong, it looks like the hotly anticipated fourth season of Succession will be released just in time for it to be considered for this year’s Emmys. As a quick refresher, the latest finale, “ All the Bells Say ,” ended with a shocking twist. Tom emerged as a dark horse, tipping Logan off before the sibs could block the supermajority vote needed to sell the media company to GoJo. Although, Tom wasn’t as smooth as he thought because Shiv watches him get a pat on the back from Logan. Perhaps this season she’ll get her revenge.

You can check out the Succession season four trailer below: