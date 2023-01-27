ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witnesses take the stand in Jerel Stanfield murder trial

Witnesses took the stand on Thursday in the second murder trial of a man accused of killing a rival gang member in Fresno.

Investigators say Jerel Stanfield is responsible for the shooting death of 23-year-old William Simpson back in 2013. Stanford is also accused of initially evading officers as they tried to arrest him.

That pursuit ended with several officers opening fire on Stanfield at his home on Easter Sunday.

Investigators said that Stanfield was armed and making threatening movements.

"The public were coming out to watch the pursuit. They observed officers shoot Mr. Stanfield and were very irate," explained Fresno Police Sgt. Conrado Martin during his testimony on Thursday. "They all came towards the scene, Black, White, Asian -- correction, Black, Hispanic, and Asian, they started to fight with police."

Martin described the chaotic moments, saying he called for Code 3 assistance from all available officers, which is something he's only done twice in his 20-year career.

"Which means every available unit in the city needs to respond to my location because officers are getting injured," Martin explained.

The shooting prompted protests, but also produced evidence in Simpson's murder from earlier that day and a shooting he was accused of five days prior.

Stanfield's defense attorney, Kevin Little, questioned when detectives first discovered the gun they believe was used to kill Simpson.

"Did you tell Sgt. Rivera that you didn't see the gun until later because you were occupied with security detail? How much later it would be right after the shooting?" asked Little. "Because if I'm providing security, I'm not leaving the area. I'm still right next to him."

Earlier this week, the judge denied a mistrial request that came after an emotional outburst by the victim's girlfriend in the courtroom.

The trial continues Friday and is expected to go into the first week of February before jury deliberations.

Stanfield's first trial ended with a hung jury in 2017.

