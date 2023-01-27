Man convicted of 11 counts of child sex abuse

A man found guilty of 11 counts of child sexual abuse now faces a maximum of 250 years to life in prison.

A jury this week found Craig Anthony Grunow, 57, guilty of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and ten counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says the crimes involved three children and occurred over a three-year period — from August 2018 to August 2021 — in Heritage Ranch. Two of the victims were well known to Grunow and the third had been invited into his home as a guest.

Grunow is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30.