Beaverton, OR

Beaverton School District graduation rates 2021-22

By Lauren Bishop
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago

Nearly all of the high schools in the Beaverton School District had higher graduation rates than the Oregon state average during the 2021-22 school year.

Beaverton, OR
