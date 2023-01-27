ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Ajax sack Schreuder as winless run continues

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivOdb_0kSl1aig00

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam have fired coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 draw with Volendam on Thursday extended his side's winless run to seven league games, the club said.

Schreuder was appointed on a two-year contract in May to replace Erik ten Hag after he left the Amsterdam-based club to take over as Manchester United manager.

But with Ajax fifth in the Eredivisie, seven points behind leaders Feyenoord after 18 matches, they decided to part ways with the former Club Brugge coach.

"This is a painful decision, but it's necessary," Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said in a statement. "Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too.

"Due to the World Cup, we had an early and long break during the winter. We gave Alfred our time and trust to change the way things were going. It became clear to us that he could not change the tide."

Ajax have not won in the league since defeating RKC Waalwijk on Oct. 23 and have drawn their last six Eredivisie matches.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Neymar expected to miss PSG' trip to Montpellier

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain are expected to be without Neymar when they travel to Montpellier for a Ligue 1 game on Wednesday as the Brazil forward is suffering from muscle fatigue, the club said on Tuesday.
Reuters

Reuters

688K+
Followers
376K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy