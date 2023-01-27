Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
NBCMontana
Days of bitter cold result in frozen rivers across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Western Montana has experienced a couple days of brutal couple temperatures. Monday morning lows dropped between 5 to nearly 40 degrees below zero. Some locations in southwest Montana never warmed above zero degrees both Sunday and Monday. Not only does this level of cold impact people...
NBCMontana
UM study finds humans cause more destructive wildfires in West
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new study from the University of Montana and partners found humans cause more destructive wildfires in the West. The study shows humans ignited 76% of wildfires that destroyed structures. UM released the following information:. More than three times as many houses and other structures burned...
NBCMontana
Groups say plan isn't helping fish species in Montana
BUTTE, Mont. — Environmentalists are suing U.S. wildlife officials in a bid to force federal protections for a rare, freshwater fish in Montana’s upper Missouri River Basin that’s suffered due to climate change and other pressures. The lawsuit over Arctic grayling was filed Monday in U.S. District...
NBCMontana
I-15 reopens at Monida Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports that I-15 has reopened from Monida pass to mile marker 120. The road was closed for much of the weekend due to hazardous conditions.
NBCMontana
Knudsen asks for $7 million to fight crime, says more drugs coming across southern border
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen says violent crime and drug trafficking is skyrocketing in the state. In an interview, Knudsen says a weak U.S. southern border is sending deadlier drugs to Montana. They're the center of many other crime problems, and officers need to be able to keep up.
NBCMontana
Light snow to create slick roads, valley inversion midweek
Light snow has developed across western Montana this morning. New snow amounts of up to an inch will be possible in many valley locations. Evaro Hill, Seeley Lake, Columbia Falls, and West Glacier could see as much as 3 inches of snow. This light snow will fall on snow-packed and icy roads. Tuesday afternoon, highs will be in the 10s and 20s.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Cold start; light snow through Wednesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: It was a brutal start to the day with temperatures well below zero across all of western Montana. Temperatures are struggling to warm even now, with much of western Montana expected to remain in the single digits above and below zero. Northwest Montana will be slightly warmer. Sub-zero lows are expected again tonight, but temperatures will begin to warm heading into Tuesday afternoon.
NBCMontana
Utah Avalanche Center reports 24 human-triggered avalanches in 24 hours over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center reported over 20 human-triggered avalanches as snow hit the state. They said overall, six people ended up caught in the avalanches. With fresh snow in Utah's mountains, skiers and snowboarders continued to enjoy terrain in the backcountry. Jaxon and Bryan...
NBCMontana
Montana attorney general seeks funding to fight fentanyl crisis
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is struggling to keep up with an increase in crime and drug use, especially fentanyl, according to Attorney General Austin Knudsen. In an interview with NBC Montana's Heidi Meili on Tuesday, Knudsen said more funding is needed for officers, prosecutors and equipment to fight the war on drugs.
NBCMontana
NorthWestern Energy warns customers about recent scam calls
MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy is reporting scam calls and text messages for customers in South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana. Scammers are impersonating NorthWestern Energy representatives and demanding payments within the hour to avoid services being shut off. If you receive a call, you should hang up immediately. NorthWestern...
NBCMontana
Snow & ice packed roads, next weather maker arrives this weekend
Winter travel challenges will continue for northwest and west central Montana through Wednesday morning. Lingering light snow will continue this morning, new snow amounts will stay very light. High pressure will bring a break from the wintry weather today and Thursday. During this time, temperatures will gradually start increase. Valley...
NBCMontana
Montana legislators to hear bill on patient care
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana legislators on the House Judiciary Committee are scheduled to have a hearing today on a bill that says a health care institution or payers may not be required to participate in services that violate their conscience, including by permitting the use of its facilities. This...
NBCMontana
Committee debates medical 'right of conscience' bill
HELENA, Mont. — A bill that would allow medical institutions, providers and other health care employees to deny services based on their “ethical, moral, or religious beliefs or principles” was the subject of intense debate Monday during an initial committee hearing, setting up a conflict over rights of providers and patients.
NBCMontana
No opposition for bill connecting agricultural provides with food pantries
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Helena, a bill in the state House aims to connect agricultural providers with food pantries throughout Montana. There hasn't been opposition to House Bill 276 since it was introduced by State Rep. Marty Malone of Pray on Jan. 24. Supporters say food pantries are feeling...
NBCMontana
Lingering light snow showers; developing freezing fog
Scattered light snow showers will continue through sunset. While little to no additional accumulation is expected in valleys at this point, the higher terrain and mountain passes will see up to a few inches of fresh snow. Overnight Wednesday, clouds will partially clear out of western Montana and patchy freezing...
NBCMontana
Trust, perception and Montana elections
HELENA, Mont. — Earlier this month, lawmakers on the Legislature’s House State Administration Committee took one of their first deep dives into the hot-button issue of how Montana runs its elections. The bill in question, House Bill 172, would give county commissioners the option of adding a countywide race to their post-election audit. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, framed the proposal as an extra quality-control measure for counties that conduct their elections with electronic vote tabulators. And he made the motivation behind the measure abundantly clear.
NBCMontana
How many constituents does your representative represent?
HELENA, Mont. — As legislators meet this winter to craft new laws and negotiate the next state budget, a quirk of Montana’s Constitution means there’s a notable misalignment in the state’s political math: Every representative has one vote on the floor of the Montana House of Representatives, but some represent thousands of constituents more than do their neighbors a few seats over.
NBCMontana
DOJ Office of Consumer Protection prevented Montanans from losing nearly $900,000
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Justice's Office of Consumer Protection is reminding Montanans to be aware of criminals trying to scam them. In 2022, the OCP fielded 974 scam complaints and saved Montanans from losing more than $900,000. The DOJ Office of Consumer Protection released the following information...
NBCMontana
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
