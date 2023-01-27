Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
MPD Officer Hemphill, the sixth identified in Tyre Nichols case, was part of disbanded SCORPION Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officer Preston Hemphill, who was relieved of duty during the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, was also part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, according to court documents obtained by the University of Memphis’ Institute for Public Service Reporting. The Institute said court records shows Hemphill...
Two killed in train accident during Memphis winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department said there was a fatal train accident at the intersection of Chelsea and Carpenter. Two people were killed in the accident and a third injured. According to MPD, the train struck a vehicle at 12:35 a.m. The two people killed in the accident...
Tyre Nichols remembered in Memphis celebration of life service | Full coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols was remembered Wednesday afternoon with funeral services for the 29-year-old father, whose police beating death has sparked a national outcry and renewed calls for foundational changes in American policing practices. The services brought attention from around the country and world, with figures including Vice...
Shelby County D.A. not ruling out charges for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer named in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
Tyre Nichols' funeral delayed: What to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are delayed to 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 1. The service will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis located at 70 N Bellevue Blvd. Several high-profile people are expected to attend the service, including Vice President Kamala Harris...
Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
Three Memphis Fire Department employees fired as Tyre Nichols' death investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Fire Department employees have been fired as the investigation continues into the death of Tyre Nichols. MFD leaders said EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the driver of Engine 55, have been terminated for violating “numerous MFD Policies and Protocols."
'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
Memphis bridges over Mississippi River to glow red & gold for Tyre Nichols Wednesday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis bridges over the Mississippi River will light up to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols Wednesday evening, following his funeral services that morning. The Mighty Lights will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, which organizers said was Nichol’s favorite...
Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols. Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.
'A disgrace to this country' | Rev. Al Sharpton, family of Tyre Nichols continues calls for justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rev. Al Sharpton and the family of Tyre Nichols joined faith leaders Tuesday in Memphis at Mason Temple, where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his final speech before he was killed, to continue calls for justice. "We are here to establish and proclaim that we are...
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
Memphis woman missing after heading to her job, but left phone and purse behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a missing person alert for a woman who they said left to go to her work, but didn't return. Victoria Williams, 40, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023, from the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said her boyfriend told...
Abolishing MPD's SCORPION unit 'a start,' protesters say | Memphians push for attendance at upcoming council meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people protesting Tyre Nichols' death were vindicated on Saturday as the Memphis Police Department issued a statement disbanding the SCORPION — Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods — unit. The protests were organized as a response to Friday's release...
Personnel files show past disciplinary action against some officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Personnel files show past disciplinary action against four of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Video of the arrest was released on Jan. 27. ABC24 obtained...
Hit-and-run driver wanted after crash that killed pedestrian in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Raleigh. MPD officers responded to the crash about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 30 at Austin Peay and Coleman. Investigators said a driver in an unknown white vehicle hit a pedestrian and took off.
Protests for Tyre Nichols continue in Memphis Sunday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrations across the City of Memphis peacefully continued in honor of Tyre Nichols Sunday. Many gathered at the Ridgeway Station in Hickory Hill. The group is demanding more transparency from Memphis Police and other agencies. Protest organizer Jennifer Cain said, "They gave us the 5 black...
MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop. MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.
Memphis police looking for suspects of Winchester Game Xchange burglary
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, a white pickup truck backed into the front door of the Game Xchange video game store on Winchester Road and about 15 people proceeded to steal laptops, gaming consoles, iPads, action figures and more, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). This all took...
Memphis Police permanently disbands SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Saturday they are permanently disbanding the SCORPION unit, which the five MPD officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death were assigned to. MPD said Chief C.J. Davis met with officers assigned to the SCORPION unit, and they agreed "unreservedly" with disbanding the unit, and...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0