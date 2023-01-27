ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols' funeral delayed: What to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are delayed to 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 1. The service will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis located at 70 N Bellevue Blvd. Several high-profile people are expected to attend the service, including Vice President Kamala Harris...
Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."
'It hurt' | Mental health counselors provide help to protesters following Tyre Nichols' death, video of confrontation with Memphis police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrators gathered in Downtown Memphis Saturday afternoon to grieve the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, meet with mental health counselors and demand police reform in Memphis as well as across the country. Led by activists DeVante Hill and Michael Sykes, protesters marched from I Am A...
Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols. Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
Protests for Tyre Nichols continue in Memphis Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Demonstrations across the City of Memphis peacefully continued in honor of Tyre Nichols Sunday. Many gathered at the Ridgeway Station in Hickory Hill. The group is demanding more transparency from Memphis Police and other agencies. Protest organizer Jennifer Cain said, "They gave us the 5 black...
MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop. MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.
