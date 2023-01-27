Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: 2 moved into ailing man's home, stole millions
LOS ANGELES — Two people have been charged with stealing nearly $3 million from a wealthy ailing investor, moving into his Malibu beach house, claiming to befriend him and giving him drugs, before attempting to steal another $20 million after his death, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Anthony Flores, 46,...
PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire
REDDING, CALIF. — Pacific Gas & Electric will face trial for manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge in Shasta County ruled after a preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence for the nation's largest...
Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. — A humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel, federal authorities said Wednesday. A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death for the whale, a male named Luna that was more than 40 years old and had been tracked by marine biologists for decades, said officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban 'Latinx' term
HARTFORD, CONN. — A group of Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut has proposed that the state follow Arkansas' lead and ban the term “Latinx” from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers. The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina" and is...
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
NC Speaker 'confident' tougher rioting punishments will pass
One of North Carolina’s most powerful lawmakers is renewing a controversial effort to crack down on rioters. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, on Wednesday filed a bill that would make rioting a felony if it causes $1,500 in property damage or someone is injured or dies. Those facing felony charges could be held in jail for up to 48 hours and, if convicted, face two years in prison. The bill would also enable property owners to sue rioters for damages.
Nebraska lawmakers put off vote on 'heartbeat' abortion ban
LINCOLN, NEB. — The Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee took nearly eight hours of testimony Wednesday before adjourning without a vote on whether to advance a bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women know they’re pregnant. Hundreds of people crowded the...
Puberty blockers, transgender treatment targeted in new NC bill
North Carolina could become the latest state to block transgender minors from receiving the treatment they seek. Five Republican lawmakers on Wednesday filed a bill that would outlaw hormone treatments and puberty blockers for anyone under 18-years-old. House Bill 43 would make it illegal for any medical professional “to facilitate...
NC senators want tougher utility attack penalties
RALEIGH, N.C. — Punishments would get tougher in North Carolina for intentionally damaging utility equipment — like what authorities say happened two months ago when tens of thousands of Moore County residents lost electricity for days — in legislation filed Wednesday by Senate Republicans. The measure would...
Bill limiting LGBTQ discussion in schools filed again in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Proposed legislation limiting the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools, and pushing teachers to tell parents when a student of any age questions their own sexuality, was refiled Tuesday in North Carolina, setting the stage for another culture war battle. Republicans' so-called Parents’ Bill...
NC committee passes bill to restrict teaching on gender, sexuality
A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. A key state Senate committee passed a bill Wednesday that would limit the discussion of gender and sexuality in elementary schools. Reporter: Laura LeslieWeb Editor: Ryan BisesiPhotographer: Josie Zimmer.
NC needs 5,000 more teachers; vacancies up almost 60%
North Carolina’s public school systems saw a 58.4% increase in vacant teaching positions this fall, according to a new state report. Vacancies topped 5,000 teachers, comprising more than 5% of all teachers. The report partly illustrates the challenges school leaders and teachers have voiced about fully staffing their schools...
Senate bill would subject NCHSAA to open meetings law
Raleigh, N.C. — A proposed bill filed in the North Carolina State Senate on Wednesday would require the N.C. High School Athletic Association to follow the open meetings law. Senate Bill 52, "Open Meetings/Administering Organizations", would amend an existing state law to require "an administering organization" be subjected to...
Here are the 2023 football schedules for NC State, North Carolina and Duke
The ACC revealed its 2023 college football schedule on Monday night. The 71st season of ACC football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced in June 2022. It covers the 2023-26 seasons. Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice...
Kentucky first to offer Northeast Guilford freshman Aaryn Tate
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School freshman Aaryn Tate has reported an offer from the University of Kentucky. It is the first verbal offer for the class of 2026 athlete. Tate is listed at 5-foot-10. Tate shared the news to his Twitter account last night. Tate does not...
