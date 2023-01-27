ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browning, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Coram post office set to close in April

MISSOULA, Mont. — A community member saved the Coram Post Office from shutting down last summer after it was slated to close. Now, a new letter to the community says the contract will end on April 8, marking the last day of operations. NBC Montana spoke with the contract...
CORAM, MT
NBCMontana

Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

No one injured in Hungry Horse trailer fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries are reported after fire destroyed a trailer home in Hungry Horse over the weekend. The Hungry Horse, Martin City, West Glacier, and Bad Rock fire departments responded, with flames fully engulfing the home, and report temperatures were dipping to -10 at the time, which made this difficult fire even worse. Photos show frozen equipment.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy