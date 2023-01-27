Read full article on original website
Nonprofit fires back against Flathead Co. commissioners' letter against homelessness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Warming Center's board of directors is firing back after Flathead County commissioners published a letter slamming the homeless community. Commissioners blamed an increase in homelessness on low-barrier shelters and homeless infrastructure and called on the community to reject "all things that empower the homeless lifestyle."
Coram post office set to close in April
MISSOULA, Mont. — A community member saved the Coram Post Office from shutting down last summer after it was slated to close. Now, a new letter to the community says the contract will end on April 8, marking the last day of operations. NBC Montana spoke with the contract...
Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
No one injured in Hungry Horse trailer fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries are reported after fire destroyed a trailer home in Hungry Horse over the weekend. The Hungry Horse, Martin City, West Glacier, and Bad Rock fire departments responded, with flames fully engulfing the home, and report temperatures were dipping to -10 at the time, which made this difficult fire even worse. Photos show frozen equipment.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
