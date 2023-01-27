Read full article on original website
mysaline.com
Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
mysaline.com
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 31, 2023
Open Season Sports Bar and Grill, 2307 S. Main St., harassment. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her at work. After staff members kicked him out, the man stayed in the parking lot and followed the woman in her vehicle. Police advised the woman of the order of protection process.
KATV
Benton police recovers several stolen items in a U-Haul
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police were able to confirm the identities of two men who stole multiple items such as tools and a dirt bike. According to police they responded to an address on East Maple Street before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to a reference about a man driving a U-Haul who attempted to take a dirt bike from the bed of a truck.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 30
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
mysaline.com
Inciting a Riot, False Imprisonment, and Terroristic Threats in this Weekends Saline County Mugshots on 01302023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police searching for missing Sherwood man
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
Conway police working car crash on railroad crossing
Conway police said that they are working a crash that happened on a railroad crossing Tuesday afternoon.
FBI warns of virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking Arkansans
The FBI field office in Little Rock has issued a warning about a virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking citizens in Arkansas.
One man dead after Saturday morning collision in Pulaski County
A man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in rural Pulaski County.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
KATV
Two individuals arrested after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police Department announced they have arrested a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old after leading police in a vehicle pursuit. According to police the two individuals were taken in for their involvement in a shooting incident. The shooting took place in the 1900 block of Keathley...
Pine Bluff police searching for 20-year-old in deadly apartment shooting
Pine Bluff police are searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a deadly apartment shooting.
KATV
One arrested after stabbing a man during an altercation in Benton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department have arrested a 51-year-old man from Benton for stabbing another man. Police said they responded at 9:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Oaks Road due to a disturbance on Wednesday. The disturbance turned out to be two male individuals who...
KATV
Police respond to a 'disturbance with weapons' incident at a Benton gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *UPDATE*. Benton police have arrested a man involved in the "disturbance with weapons" incident that occurred at a Benton gas station Thursday morning. Officials said prior to the officers' arrival, the suspected man fled the scene of Pilot but located but was located nearby and taken into custody with the assistance of the Bryant and Arkansas State Police Department officers.
Conway family continues search for teenage daughter weeks after she went missing
A Conway family is still searching for their 14-year-old daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago.
mysaline.com
Shannon Hills Police Chief retires after 37 years in law enforcement
Congratulations to Shannon Hills Police Chief Allen Spears, who turned in his last shift on Monday, January 31, 2023. Spears began his law enforcement career when he was elected Constable in Ward 2 in Saline County in November 1986. He served two 6-year terms in that position. In the Spring...
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
