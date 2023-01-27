ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

mysaline.com

Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
THV11

Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for man wanted for rape

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little rock police are searching for a wanted man. Authorities announced in a tweet that Sylvester Williams has a warrant out for his arrest for rape. Police said anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts should contact detectives.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 31, 2023

Open Season Sports Bar and Grill, 2307 S. Main St., harassment. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her at work. After staff members kicked him out, the man stayed in the parking lot and followed the woman in her vehicle. Police advised the woman of the order of protection process.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Benton police recovers several stolen items in a U-Haul

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police were able to confirm the identities of two men who stole multiple items such as tools and a dirt bike. According to police they responded to an address on East Maple Street before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to a reference about a man driving a U-Haul who attempted to take a dirt bike from the bed of a truck.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 30

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Police searching for missing Sherwood man

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
SHERWOOD, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

One arrested after stabbing a man during an altercation in Benton

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department have arrested a 51-year-old man from Benton for stabbing another man. Police said they responded at 9:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of Country Oaks Road due to a disturbance on Wednesday. The disturbance turned out to be two male individuals who...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Police respond to a 'disturbance with weapons' incident at a Benton gas station

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *UPDATE*. Benton police have arrested a man involved in the "disturbance with weapons" incident that occurred at a Benton gas station Thursday morning. Officials said prior to the officers' arrival, the suspected man fled the scene of Pilot but located but was located nearby and taken into custody with the assistance of the Bryant and Arkansas State Police Department officers.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

