FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
KFOX 14
Advocate Health Advisors we provide expertise in the Medicare environment in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Advocate Health Advisors is committed to helping El Paso seniors. If you have Medicare or Medicaid or dual coverage we can help you obtain additional benefits such as. - Food Card Benefit. - Personal Emergency Response System. - Dental. - Vision. - Hearing. -...
KFOX 14
Grant given to YWCA to offer free child care to qualifying families in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region received a grant from the city of El Paso. The grant allows the YWCA to offer free childcare to qualifying families. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan saves money by raising chickens
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Since the egg shortage started, a lot of people have asked me where they can get eggs in El Paso. Urban chicken farmers are not a dime a dozen but I found one in the city and he has some great tips. Of course,...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans split on City Council vote to deprioritize investigating abortions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso’s City Council took steps toward protecting pregnant people’s rights. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted seven to one toward deprioritizing abortion investigations. City Representative Joe Molinar was the only one who voted against the resolution. The resolution read as...
KFOX 14
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans have mixed feelings about county issuing $59 million in non-voter approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Nearly 60 million dollars worth of improvement and renovation projects are soon coming to El Paso County. A total of $59 million in Certificates of Obligation was approved by county commissioners Monday. From that, $32 million will go towards transportation in parts of far...
KFOX 14
El Paso City Council passes resolution that would safeguard pregnant peoples rights
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been over a year since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling, Roe V Wade, and the El Paso City council is looking at ways to support those who are pregnant. Tuesday morning, council members discussed and passed a resolution 7-1 that would...
KFOX 14
El Paso woman known as 'Kiss Lady' recognized by The Hershey Company
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was recognized by The Hershey Company as being the "Kiss Lady." Mary Riehl has handed out Hershey's Kisses to community members at the Wellington Chew Senior Center for several years. Her son Alan sent a letter to The Hershey Company...
KFOX 14
YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
KFOX 14
McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
KFOX 14
Animal Services visits east El Paso home where dog attack happened
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces Public Schools host public meetings to preview draft calendar for 2023-2024
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools has created a draft school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. LCPS will host a town hall-style meeting on Thursday to share the draft school calendar. The LCPS board could vote to approve the calendar at their next regular...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
KFOX 14
Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils new $2 million cardiac cath lab
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus announced the renovation and opening of its new $2 million cardiac catheterization lab with a ribbon-cutting celebration with physicians and staff. The latest investment will provide new state-of-the-art technology and improve cardiovascular care for patients. Cardiac cath labs...
KFOX 14
COVID-19, RSV, influenza cases in El Paso declining
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is currently at a "medium community level," according to its COVID-19 update provided Monday to council members. Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza declined in the city of El Paso, according to El Paso leaders. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's health authority,...
KFOX 14
Drivers heading east during Texas Winter storm return to El Paso
VAN HORN, Texas (KFOX14) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and other parts of the U.S. Tuesday. Some El Pasoans on the road near the Permian Basin said the icy weather is too dangerous to be out. Veronica De La Cruz was headed to Houston on Interstate 10...
