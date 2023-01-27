ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoan saves money by raising chickens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Since the egg shortage started, a lot of people have asked me where they can get eggs in El Paso. Urban chicken farmers are not a dime a dozen but I found one in the city and he has some great tips. Of course,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans split on City Council vote to deprioritize investigating abortions

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso’s City Council took steps toward protecting pregnant people’s rights. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted seven to one toward deprioritizing abortion investigations. City Representative Joe Molinar was the only one who voted against the resolution. The resolution read as...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

YISD appionts new principal to Valle Verde Early College High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valle Verde Early College High School is getting a new principal on Monday. The Ysleta Independent School District appointed Claudia Canava-Flores as the new principal of the school. Canava-Flores, who currently serves as assistant principal at Riverside High School, began her career in education...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Animal Services visits east El Paso home where dog attack happened

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils new $2 million cardiac cath lab

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus announced the renovation and opening of its new $2 million cardiac catheterization lab with a ribbon-cutting celebration with physicians and staff. The latest investment will provide new state-of-the-art technology and improve cardiovascular care for patients. Cardiac cath labs...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

COVID-19, RSV, influenza cases in El Paso declining

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is currently at a "medium community level," according to its COVID-19 update provided Monday to council members. Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza declined in the city of El Paso, according to El Paso leaders. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's health authority,...
EL PASO, TX

