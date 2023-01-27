Read full article on original website
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around townZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Charge against Dave & Buster’s employee upgraded to manslaughter after co-worker dies following fight: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A charge of aggravated battery was upgraded to manslaughter against a Dave & Buster’s employee who was arrested following a fight last month that resulted in a co-worker’s death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34,...
Victim in battery at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's has died, identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of the man who was beaten by a coworker at Dave & Buster's in Jacksonville have confirmed that died Thursday, five days after the incident. The victim has been identified as Thony Roy, age 27. Police reported at the time of the incident that...
Mocama Beer Company opening satellite taproom in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — Residents living in the Nassau County will have a new place to enjoy delicious craft beer. Mocama Beer Company announced it will be opening a new satellite taproom in the Wildlight community after opening its first location in Fernandina Beach in 2020. Occupying 2,000...
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
Two injured during shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
Officers arrived to the 2000 block of 11th Street West to find two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. Two adult men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe one of the victims was riding a bike at the time of the shooting.
Cook accused in fatal beating at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's now facing manslaughter charges after victim dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The Jacksonville man accused of beating 28-year-old Thony Roy, who later died of his injuries, is now being charged with manslaughter. Family said Roy was on life support since the incident on Jan. 21....
Jacksonville man thankful after YouTube star MrBeast helped get his vision back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A YouTube celebrity is giving back by helping 1,000 people around the world get their vision back, and 40 of those people live here on the First Coast. MrBeast has 130 million subscribers and his latest video shows him promising to help 1,000 blind people see for the first time. The video recieved more than 63 million views.
Man that went missing in Fernandina Beach has been found, police say
Fernandina Beach Police is issuing a Silver Alert for 72-year-old man who was last seen in his home in Fernandina Beach at 3:00 Monday afternoon.
News4Jax.com
JFRD: Red Cross assisting family of 6 after ‘suspicious’ fire on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal is investigating a fire that happened on Altamonte Avenue West on the Northside of Jacksonville on Tuesday morning, Captain Eric Prosswimmer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. A family of six, two adults and four children, now need Red Cross...
Jacksonville police seek man who they say was seen towing, stealing car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car connected to an auto theft in the 10000 block of Atlantic Boulevard. A suspect was seen in a photo driving a Ram pickup truck believed to be an older model, between 2006 and 2008. The driver...
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
First Coast News
Jacksonville police arrest man accused of 10 robberies fresh out of jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of committing 10 robberies in the three weeks since he was released from jail has been arrested, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday. All 10 robberies took place between the dates of Jan. 19 and Jan. 21, he said. The man, Branon William...
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
Action News Jax
JSO is asking the community for help in search for robbery suspect
On Jan. 15, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery on 2300 Edgewood Avenue West.
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
Silver alert for missing 72-year-old from Fernandina Beach, may be in Perry
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Richard Burton Cramer, 72, is missing in Fernandina Beach. He was last seen Monday at 3:00 p.m. He is 6' and 182 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair, grey hair with sunspots and a gray mustache. He also has a scar on his left hand.
First Coast News
