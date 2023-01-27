ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
