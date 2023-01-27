Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
I-90 closed Livingston to Big Timber
MISSOULA, Mont. — Interstate 90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions with blowing and drifting snow. The Montana Department of Transportation released the following details:. I-90 from MP 331.0 to 370.8. Road Closed. Emergency Closure. Additional Information:. I-90 CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC DUE TO...
NBCMontana
4 vehicle crash near Big Timber delays traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — With slick and dangerous road conditions, law enforcement agencies in southwest Montana are urging everyone to stay home. The Park County Sheriff Office says the entire stretch of I-90 from Bozeman to Big Timber is a complete sheet of ice. A four vehicle crash on Tuesday...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
NBCMontana
Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. voters to decide on Urban Transportation District
BOZEMAN, Mont — The Gallatin County Commissioners are now putting the creation of the Urban Transportation District in the hands of the voters. The commissioners heard from the public then unanimously put the resolution on the May 3rd special election ballot. Streamline transportation advocates say if it passes it...
NBCMontana
Documentary highlighting Montana author to be shown in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman's Emerson Center for Arts and Culture will show a Montana PBS documentary about the life and work of Ivan Doig, an acclaimed author. The film, titled "Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind," is narrated by former MSU adjunct professor, Bill Pullman. The showing takes...
NBCMontana
HRDC sees close to 100 guests at emergency shelter during frigid weather
BOZEMAN, Mont — The HRDC says 93 people without permanent housing stayed at their Bozeman Warming Center Sunday night. The nonprofit issued a Code Blue for Sunday and Monday in order to keep their shelter open 24/7. A Code Blue is issued when temperatures reach 10 degrees or lower....
NBCMontana
4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded near Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — The United States Geological Survey recorded a 4.1-magnitude earthquake outside Livingston at 12:28 p.m. on Monday. According to the city of Livingston, no injuries or damages were reported. Residents took to Facebook to share what they felt, and some said they felt their entire homes shaking.
NBCMontana
Montana's 1st Whole Foods Market is officially open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Wednesday marked the grand opening of Whole Foods Market in Bozeman. Festivities started at 7 a.m., with doors officially opening at 9 a.m. You could feel the energy as the line stretched out to the end of the building. Some people were waiting since early Wednesday morning.
NBCMontana
Open house showcases future of public land protection in Gallatin Valley
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan team hosted a Love Your Land Open House on Tuesday. It was an opportunity for locals to learn more about the planning stages and how the community can be involved throughout the year. The project teams are made up...
NBCMontana
Bozeman community rallies together to help cover student meal debt
BOZEMAN, Mont — The community is rallying together in Bozeman to help cover student meal debt. The Bozeman School District is accepting a $14,000 donation. The donation comes from individuals, families, businesses and teachers. Together they erased student meal accounts that were in debt. This is the first time...
NBCMontana
MSU football adds 5 incoming recruits
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Wednesday, Montana State football added five new recruits to their 2022-23 football recruiting class. Two of the three are transfers while the rest are high school student-athletes. The following is a press release from MSU Athletics:. BOZEMAN, Montana - Montana State added to its 2022-23...
