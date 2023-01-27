MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.

BROADWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO