FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
KETV.com
Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
KETV.com
Health and Human Services Committee holds first hearing on NE abortion bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The abortion bill in Nebraska takes a major step before it can head to the full legislature for a vote. The Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony Wednesday for hours from people for and against LB 626, which bans abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected.
KETV.com
Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
KETV.com
Law enforcement credit evolving, immersive training in quick response to Target shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Local and federal law enforcement stress that they train for active killer events routinely, so much so that it becomes like muscle memory. They said it's evolved and now includes specialized training immersing officers in an environment, so they know what to expect. Every law...
KETV.com
Sports wagering will soon allowed at Nebraska 'racinos'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Sports bets will soon be able to be placed at Nebraska "racinos." Gov. Jim Pillen signed the rules and regulations that go into effect Wednesday. However, sports wagering won't immediately be legal. It'll be a facility-by-facility move as casinos have to pass inspections and complete training.
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit PACE says organization is not under federal investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha nonprofit Police Athletics for Community Engagement responded to a federal investigation. The organization aims to deter at-risk youth from crime through sports and activities. In 2022, Omaha police suspected PACE of being used for criminal activities. In a statement on its website, PACE said...
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
KETV.com
Omaha police officers shoot, kill gunman at Target in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers shot and killed a suspected active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Around 12 p.m., officers responded to the Target near 178th Street and West Center Road and worked to clear the store, Omaha police said. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the...
KETV.com
Omaha police release images from fatal altercation, shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images from the fatal altercation and shooting Monday night at a storage facility. At a Dino's storage facility near 53rd and Center streets Monday night, police confronted Steven Docken just after 10:30 p.m. — he was reportedly breaking into a unit where guns were stored.
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
KETV.com
Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa
One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
KETV.com
'Strong rural health equals strong rural NE': NHA presents 'Roadmap to Strong Rural Health' in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — On the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a global health emergency, health care leaders said side effects of the pandemic are felt far and wide, especially in rural Nebraska. "Strong rural health equals strong rural Nebraska," said Jed Hansen, the executive director of...
KETV.com
Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
KETV.com
Omaha fire chief, assistant fire chief to retire this year
OMAHA, Neb. — As the Omaha Fire Department added its latest recruitment class, some members of management are on their way out. Chief Dan Olsen and assistant chief John McCormick will retire this year, leaving the city to find their replacements. "I decided by looking at all the candidates...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
KETV.com
Reclaiming belongings, customers and employees return to Target following active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — For about two hours Wednesday, customers and Target employees reclaimed the belongings they left behind when police shot and killed a man wielding an AR-15-style rifleTuesday. People walked out of the store with cell phones, bags, and keys to their cars Wednesday. Omaha Police allowed people...
KETV.com
Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify man shot to death in shootout with officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police said Steven Docken, 38, died Monday in a shootout with officers at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. TwoOPD officers suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Officer Nicholas Lanning, who has seven years of service, and officer Joshua Moore, who has one year...
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
