Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots

LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
KETV.com

Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Sports wagering will soon allowed at Nebraska 'racinos'

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sports bets will soon be able to be placed at Nebraska "racinos." Gov. Jim Pillen signed the rules and regulations that go into effect Wednesday. However, sports wagering won't immediately be legal. It'll be a facility-by-facility move as casinos have to pass inspections and complete training.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha nonprofit PACE says organization is not under federal investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha nonprofit Police Athletics for Community Engagement responded to a federal investigation. The organization aims to deter at-risk youth from crime through sports and activities. In 2022, Omaha police suspected PACE of being used for criminal activities. In a statement on its website, PACE said...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police officers shoot, kill gunman at Target in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers shot and killed a suspected active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Around 12 p.m., officers responded to the Target near 178th Street and West Center Road and worked to clear the store, Omaha police said. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police release images from fatal altercation, shooting at storage facility

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images from the fatal altercation and shooting Monday night at a storage facility. At a Dino's storage facility near 53rd and Center streets Monday night, police confronted Steven Docken just after 10:30 p.m. — he was reportedly breaking into a unit where guns were stored.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help

OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police learning more from Target shooting witnesses

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday afternoon, after a shooter opened fire inside a Target near 180th Street and West Center Road, Omaha police are learning more from witnesses. Target workers are being interviewed by Omaha police officers in the Panera south of the store. All police have said is these workers are still shaken up by the incident.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha fire chief, assistant fire chief to retire this year

OMAHA, Neb. — As the Omaha Fire Department added its latest recruitment class, some members of management are on their way out. Chief Dan Olsen and assistant chief John McCormick will retire this year, leaving the city to find their replacements. "I decided by looking at all the candidates...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
KETV.com

Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police identify man shot to death in shootout with officers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police said Steven Docken, 38, died Monday in a shootout with officers at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. TwoOPD officers suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Officer Nicholas Lanning, who has seven years of service, and officer Joshua Moore, who has one year...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
OMAHA, NE

