One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO