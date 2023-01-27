Let’s hope Punxsutawney Phil does not see his shadow Thursday! If he does, that means, according to him at least, it will be another 6 weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, he claims that means it will be an early spring. We have a brush of both winter & spring as we head through the weekend & into the first full week of February, with a few flurries Saturday – Sunday, followed by highs in the middle & upper 30s with a little rain possible for Monday.

18 HOURS AGO