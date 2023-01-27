Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Related
Farm + Feed's 'eatertainment' concept offers Plano locals a social dining experience
Farm Feed's Hot Fish Sando is served on a Brioche bun with fries ($15.75). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While growing up in the 1980s and early 1990s, Max Seel said going to arcades made gaming a social experience. However, in the last 10 years, he has noticed gaming has become isolating.
French eatery RM 12:20 Bistro closing in Lake Highlands
RM 12:20 Bistro will close Feb. 15, 2023. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) RM 12:20 Bistro, located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, will close Feb. 15. The eatery has been in business for over four years at 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 305. In a Facebook post, owner Erin Willis...
Work on Silver Line project set to continue in 2024
The station is projected to service 1,204 daily riders by 2040, according to DART. (Rendering courtesy DART) A number of projects are currently underway and will continue throughout 2023 in the Richardson area as part of Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project. The Silver Line is a $1.89...
Plans approved for The Capital Grille in Southlake
Christie Schachter, from DCS Development in Addison, and Keith Moore, from Darden Restaurants, talk to the Southlake City Council during a Dec. 6 meeting where plans for The Capital Grille were approved. (Courtesy city of Southlake) The Capital Grille steakhouse has plans to open a location in Southlake. During a...
Tri-Cities Neighborhood Summit planned for Flower Mound, Lewisville, Coppell
The city of Lewisville, along with Flower Mound and Coppell, will host a Regional Neighborhood Summit on Feb. 18. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Residents of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell have been invited to attend a joint neighborhood gathering and meet different city officials. The event is in support of Lewisville's...
Frisco delays opening of new public library facility to March
The Frisco Public Library closed Dec. 9 and will reopen sometime in March at 8000 Dallas Parkway next to the Frisco Discovery Center. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The opening of Frisco’s new public library has been delayed until March, according to a representative of the library. The $62 million project...
GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association moves headquarters to Texas Motor Speedway
GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association hosts car shows across the nation. It held two events in Fort Worth in 2023. (Photo courtesy GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association) One of the newest additions to the Texas Motor Speedway is not on the track, but rather in one of the many offices that overlook it.
Bubbly Paws to open 15th dog spa location in Keller in March
Bubbly Paws services include a self-service dog-washing option as well as full-service bathing and grooming. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Bubbly Paws is slated to open at 201 Town Center Drive, Ste. 1111, in Keller on March 6, according to the owner. The store will be the company’s 15th location. Bubbly Paws franchises are located in several states, including several in Minnesota and Florida.
Citigroup to renovate battery rooms into data halls in Roanoke
Citigroup is transforming their battery rooms at its facility in Roanoke to data halls and data hall support. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Citigroup is transforming its battery rooms at their facility in Roanoke to data halls and data hall support, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Black Sheep Coffee bringing coffee shop concept to Dallas
Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black Sheep Coffee is bringing its coffee shop concept to the U.S. with a planned location at 6240 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. A spokesperson for the U.K.-based coffee chain said that a specific date for the opening has not been set. However, Black Sheep expects to open within the first half of the year. Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. The company has additional locations in the U.K., France and the Philippines. No number is yet available. https://leavetheherdbehind.com.
Frisco Chamber Gala presents 18 awards highlighting Frisco community, businesses
The gala event included the presentation of 18 community and business awards. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomed members of the Frisco business community to its annual gala event Jan. 27. The theme of the ceremony was “Celebrate You!” and served as a way to highlight various Frisco businesses, community members and leaders.
Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano
Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
Code Wiz to provide coding, robotics classes for kids in Plano
Code Wiz provides kids and teenagers the opportunity to learn popular coding languages and programs. (Courtesy Code Wiz) Code Wiz is celebrating its grand opening in Plano on Feb. 11, according to owner Naila Kabani. The business is located at 6905 Coit Road, Ste. 104, and will offer coding and robotics classes, competitions and birthday parties for kids and teenagers.
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opens in Frisco
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom’s oven cooks pizza in two minutes and is fueled by oak wood. The company CEO said customers can get “a delicious meal in under 15 minutes." (Courtesy Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened...
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
More closures, cancellations reported in Flower Mound
Icy roads have resulted in several Feb. 1 closures and cancellations in Flower Mound. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The town of Flower Mound has announced closings effective Feb. 1 and until further notice. Per the town website, the following updates are in place:. Road conditions. Emergency crews responded to several stuck...
Easy Slider becomes third eatery to exit Harvest Hall in Grapevine in January
Easy Slider closed at Harvest Hall in Grapevine on Jan. 29. (Courtesy Easy Slider) Easy Slider’s last day at Harvest Hall was Jan. 29, the third closing of an eatery inside in a week's span in the food hall. Easy Slider offered certified Angus beef sliders, dessert, breads and...
After 20 years, the Eisemann Center remains a 'crown jewel' in the Richardson community
Vocal Majority is a long-time rental client as is Tuzer Ballet and their production of The Nutcracker. (Courtesy Eisemann Center) As the recently hired executive director of the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations, Ally Haynes-Hamblen said she has spent time with the facility’s namesake learning about its history and goals.
YogurtLand to offer self-serve frozen yogurt in Plano
YogurtLand is a self-serve yogurt shop that allows customers to create their own yogurt cups using a variety of flavors and toppings. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) YogurtLand is opening a new location in Plano this year, according to the company’s website. The self-serve frozen yogurt shop, located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 108, will give customers a variety of yogurt flavors to choose from, including fresh strawberry, toasted coconut and cheesecake. Sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan options are available. The California-based chain opened its first shop in 2006 and now has 250 locations around the world, according to its website. 949-265-8000.
4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services
See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0