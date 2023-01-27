ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bubbly Paws to open 15th dog spa location in Keller in March

Bubbly Paws services include a self-service dog-washing option as well as full-service bathing and grooming. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Bubbly Paws is slated to open at 201 Town Center Drive, Ste. 1111, in Keller on March 6, according to the owner. The store will be the company’s 15th location. Bubbly Paws franchises are located in several states, including several in Minnesota and Florida.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Sheep Coffee bringing coffee shop concept to Dallas

Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Black Sheep Coffee is bringing its coffee shop concept to the U.S. with a planned location at 6240 E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. A spokesperson for the U.K.-based coffee chain said that a specific date for the opening has not been set. However, Black Sheep expects to open within the first half of the year. Black Sheep serves a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and shakes, along with Norwegian waffle snacks and packaged coffee beans. The company has additional locations in the U.K., France and the Philippines. No number is yet available. https://leavetheherdbehind.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Chamber Gala presents 18 awards highlighting Frisco community, businesses

The gala event included the presentation of 18 community and business awards. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomed members of the Frisco business community to its annual gala event Jan. 27. The theme of the ceremony was “Celebrate You!” and served as a way to highlight various Frisco businesses, community members and leaders.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano

Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Code Wiz to provide coding, robotics classes for kids in Plano

Code Wiz provides kids and teenagers the opportunity to learn popular coding languages and programs. (Courtesy Code Wiz) Code Wiz is celebrating its grand opening in Plano on Feb. 11, according to owner Naila Kabani. The business is located at 6905 Coit Road, Ste. 104, and will offer coding and robotics classes, competitions and birthday parties for kids and teenagers.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

After 20 years, the Eisemann Center remains a 'crown jewel' in the Richardson community

Vocal Majority is a long-time rental client as is Tuzer Ballet and their production of The Nutcracker. (Courtesy Eisemann Center) As the recently hired executive director of the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations, Ally Haynes-Hamblen said she has spent time with the facility’s namesake learning about its history and goals.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

YogurtLand to offer self-serve frozen yogurt in Plano

YogurtLand is a self-serve yogurt shop that allows customers to create their own yogurt cups using a variety of flavors and toppings. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) YogurtLand is opening a new location in Plano this year, according to the company’s website. The self-serve frozen yogurt shop, located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 108, will give customers a variety of yogurt flavors to choose from, including fresh strawberry, toasted coconut and cheesecake. Sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan options are available. The California-based chain opened its first shop in 2006 and now has 250 locations around the world, according to its website. 949-265-8000.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services

See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy