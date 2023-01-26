Read full article on original website
Lawrence John Noll
Lawrence John Noll, 91, of Zanesville, died Monday January 30, 2023. He was born on September 10, 1931 in Dexter City, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Anna (Zwick) Noll. He was a retired member of Plumbers/Pipefitters Union 495. He served in the United States Navy from 1952-1956. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth; Sons Roger (Linda), Steve (Sue), Tom, and Patrick; Daughter-in-law Jennifer (Paul); Grandchildren Nicole (Rick), Lindsay, Carter, Tyler; Great-grandson Evan; Brother Raymond (Janet). He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Dennis, six sisters and one brother. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday February 2, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottagewhere services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann Young
Mary Ann Young, age 94 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at 7:10 pm, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Altercare, Zanesville. She was born November 17, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of Guiseppe (Joseph Charles) Imperiale and Nancy (Nunzia Triassi) Imperiale, immigrants to the United States from Italy. She was...
Local Scores 1/30
This game was hard fought to the very end. John Glenn led 24-18 at halftime. Jamisyn Stinson nailed home two free throws to secure the three point win. Jersey Draughn led Zanesville in scoring with 12 points. Lady Tornadoes are 15-5 on the year. PHILO 39. INDIAN VALLEY 35. Electrics...
The American Spiritual Ensemble Returns to the Secrest Auditorium
ZANESVILLE, OH – The American Spiritual Ensemble preformed at Secrest on January 29th. The American Spiritual Ensemble made a returned visit to the Secrest Auditorium. They performed a couple years ago, and the audience went wild. So, they were brought back for another fabulous concert. They performed a two-hour concert that consisted of telling a story with choral music.
Dog of The Week: Meet Diego
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is a one year old that is full of puppy playfulness. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid says that because of his puppy nature, he’s needs a family to work with him and give him stability. “He seems to be...
Challenge Yourself to Read in the New Year
Maybe one of your new year’s resolutions was to pick up a book and read more. Or maybe you just want to explore new topics or genres. The Muskingum County Library System is encouraging reading in the new year. Primarily they’ve used their BeanStack App for summer reading. Now, they’re expanding the use of it by adding new reading challenges. The Winter Reading Challenge wraps up Tuesday, but already there are two new challenges to tackle. They include the 2023 Genre Reading Challenge and Black History Month.
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
The American Made Country Music Fest
ZANESVILLE, OH- There’s nothing like a festival with food, music and fun. This summer at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds, the facility will host the “American Made Country Music Fest presented by the Moyer Group.” There are some major names lined up to take the stage including legendary artist Hank Williams Jr. to Sammy Kershaw to the Davisson Brothers. Director of Operations at Dusty Guitar Promotions Sara Haren said that in all at least 8 musical groups are scheduled to perform.
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
One Vehicle Accident in Caldwell
Power was knocked out to much of the Village of Caldwell late Sunday night after a one vehicle injury crash. The Noble County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Planning Mill Street in Caldwell and involved damage to several utility poles. Due to the powerlines and debris in...
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patrick Lee Munday of Parkersburg has been processed by the Parkersburg Police Department with one count of armed robbery. Police accuse Munday of robbing the Michael’s. He also was found to be connected to a previous attempted robbery at the Dollar General on Pike St....
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
Ohio man gets jail time for unauthorized use of a motorcycle
An Ohio man was found guilty of unauthorized use of a motorcycle. Joseph Roth was was charged with the crime of unauthorized use of a motorcycle vehicle, which occurs when a person who at one time had permission to use a vehicle retains or uses the vehicle after the permission to use it has been […]
Commissioners Hear Grant Request
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio District Council of Pentecostal Churches began serving Muskingum County through senior care nearly a century ago, but with the changing times the organization now sees homelessness as a greater need to be addressed. Bishop David Parker II met with Muskingum County Community Development Director...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
The Buckeye Lake Winery Hosted Their 9th Annual Polar Plunge
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – Many faced the cold at the Buckeye Lake Winery on January 29th as they hosted their 9th annual Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge was a very, very cool way to raise money for charity. This was a record-breaking year for the plunge with over 200 registered jumpers, including our WHIZ sports anchor Chris Towle, leaping into the icy waters of Buckeye Lake.
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
Job and Family Services Youth Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Job and Family Services has a youth outreach program that aids income eligible families overcome barriers to success. Muskingum County Jobs and Family Services Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Outreach Manager Heidi Rowland explained the program and how it goes beyond anything offered in the past.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
