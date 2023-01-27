Read full article on original website
Related
Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip
A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
AOL Corp
Family gives restaurant 1-star review after receiving $50 worth of free food: ‘Ban these people’
A worker feels like a customer was too difficult when they demanded free food. He explained the situation on Reddit’s “Choosing Beggars” forum, a subreddit dedicated to “people who are being way too picky when begging for things.”. According to the poster, he works at a...
Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs
As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
Lisa Marie Presley’s death: Were stomach issues a symptom of a heart problem?
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at a home in Calabasas, California. Presley, who on Tuesday had attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, was found unconscious and not breathing Thursday morning. Presley’s ex-husband began CPR on her in the home as paramedics were called.
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
natureworldnews.com
Herpes Virus Released in Waterways Could Take Out Invasive Carp Species in Australia, Control Plan Shows
Numerous calls to eradicate the invasive species have been made in response to the sight of multitudes of invasive carp being carried out to sea from Australian rivers. This strange method-releasing a herpes virus into their waterways-has been identified in their control plan. Flooding Aftermath. As a result of severe...
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
Calif. Couple Shares Warning to Pet Parents After a Pack of Coyotes Attacks Their Dog in Yard
Anne and Masa Hayashi's 11-year-old Bichon Frisé Yuki lost an eye in an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month A California couple is warning fellow dog owners after their beloved pup lost an eye following an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month. Anne and Masa Hayashi, who own an 11-year-old Bichon Frisé named Yuki, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that their canine companion was attacked by six of the wild animals when the coyotes snuck into the couple's yard through an eight-inch...
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
'Outright Bigotry': Over 10,000 Disabled, Sick, Poor, Mentally Ill People Euthanized Under New Laws, 30% Rise from 2020
Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in the country. Euthanasia, where doctors administer drugs to end a patient's life, is legal in several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain, as well as some states in Australia.
This California Lady Endured 5 Years Wearing a Weighty Heap of Metal Rings to Make Her Neck Really Lengthy
Known as the 'Giraffe Lady,' Sydney Smith's fixation on giraffes drove her to wear a weighty pile of metal rings around her neck for quite a long time trying to push down her collarbone and loosen up her neck.
The rare Japanese wolf, thought to be extinct, has now been sighted and has given further hope to its existence.
The Japanese wolf, also known as the Honshū wolf (for being known to dwell in the islands of Honshū, Shikoku, and Kyūshū of Japan) once roamed the lands of Japan in abundance. In fact majority of dogs native to Japan nowadays have been found to contain wolf genetics in their DNA from previous hybridization in the past. However ever since 1905, they have been recorded of being an extinct animal since the 20th century. This is suspected to have happened not necessarily from poachers but from a rabies epidemic in the 17th century that caused a continuous purge of the species and also the growing change in agriculture and ranching of Japan, as they where once seen as pests.
American nightmare; They paid $20,000 for jobs and green cards only to be chaperoned to stores, and eat frozen rice
For $20,000 each, 500 Indian men were promised green cards and good jobs in the United States. In a conspiracy that spanned from Mumbai to Mississippi, the men watched as their dreams turned into never-ending nightmares. Instead of green cards, they received temporary H-2B visas. Recruited to repair oil rigs in the Gulf Coast, their employer International Signal, “forced them to work round-the-clock shifts and to live in squalid work camps, where they were fed frozen rice and moldy bread.”
Comments / 8