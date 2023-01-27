ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip

A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
DogTime

Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs

As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
TEXAS STATE
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Mary Duncan

Woman is reported to CPS by a holistic doctor when what she thought was a skin rash turned out to be caked-on dirt

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who believes in science, and therefore goes to real medical doctors when I have a problem. I guess I am just one of those people who put their faith in the doctors who went to medical school in my stead to learn things to help me on my behalf.
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Calif. Couple Shares Warning to Pet Parents After a Pack of Coyotes Attacks Their Dog in Yard

Anne and Masa Hayashi's 11-year-old Bichon Frisé Yuki lost an eye in an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month A California couple is warning fellow dog owners after their beloved pup lost an eye following an attack by a pack of coyotes earlier this month. Anne and Masa Hayashi, who own an 11-year-old Bichon Frisé named Yuki, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that their canine companion was attacked by six of the wild animals when the coyotes snuck into the couple's yard through an eight-inch...
GEORGIA STATE
Eden Reports

Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
Cristoval Victorial

The rare Japanese wolf, thought to be extinct, has now been sighted and has given further hope to its existence.

The Japanese wolf, also known as the Honshū wolf (for being known to dwell in the islands of Honshū, Shikoku, and Kyūshū of Japan) once roamed the lands of Japan in abundance. In fact majority of dogs native to Japan nowadays have been found to contain wolf genetics in their DNA from previous hybridization in the past. However ever since 1905, they have been recorded of being an extinct animal since the 20th century. This is suspected to have happened not necessarily from poachers but from a rabies epidemic in the 17th century that caused a continuous purge of the species and also the growing change in agriculture and ranching of Japan, as they where once seen as pests.
Pete Lakeman

American nightmare; They paid $20,000 for jobs and green cards only to be chaperoned to stores, and eat frozen rice

For $20,000 each, 500 Indian men were promised green cards and good jobs in the United States. In a conspiracy that spanned from Mumbai to Mississippi, the men watched as their dreams turned into never-ending nightmares. Instead of green cards, they received temporary H-2B visas. Recruited to repair oil rigs in the Gulf Coast, their employer International Signal, “forced them to work round-the-clock shifts and to live in squalid work camps, where they were fed frozen rice and moldy bread.”

