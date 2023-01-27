Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Judge approves fines for striking Woburn teachers, schools closed for 4th day
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A superior court judge approved fines for Woburn teachers on Wednesday if they continue to strike amid ongoing contract negotiations. The Woburn Teachers Association will have to pay daily fines beginning at $40,000. The fine amount will increase by $5,000 per-day for each day that teachers remain on strike.
whdh.com
Families notified of rat problem at Plymouth elementary school
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials are alerting parents to a rat problem at South Elementary School in Plymouth, a warning that has some parents keeping their kids home as officials work to solve the issue. Steve Hall said he kept his third-grader home from school Monday after getting the...
whdh.com
No school in Woburn for 3rd day amid ongoing teachers strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - There will be no school in Woburn on Wednesday for a third straight day as teachers continue to strike despite a legal order to return to the classroom. The teachers association and the school committee are working out details on a new contract, prompting school officials to turn to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.
whdh.com
Quincy teachers rally for better pay, smaller class sizes
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy teachers held a rally Tuesday afternoon to demand a fair contract. The rally began at 3:15 p.m. outside City Hall. At the rally, the city’s educators delivered a petition with over 800 signatures to Mayor Tom Koch. The petition asked the mayor’s office for...
whdh.com
Boston police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for 12-year-old Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Adrian was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.
whdh.com
Woburn officials turn to courts to halt teacher strike after schools remain closed Monday
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge said she will make a decision soon in the case of a teacher strike in Woburn after city officials sought an injunction. Teachers in Woburn could be seen rallying outside city hall on Monday, with hundreds of people holding signs and cheering as traffic passed – all part of an effort to seek a new contract as school officials turned to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.
whdh.com
Police: Search continues for 57-year-old man last seen in Provincetown in late December
PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Search efforts for a 57-year-old man last seen in Provincetown in late December are ongoing, according to officials, as police continue to seek info from the public. Bruce Crowley was originally reported missing on Jan. 4, after spending the New Year’s Eve weekend in Provincetown, according...
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
whdh.com
‘Everybody in this city should be outraged’: Mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police. As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler...
whdh.com
Search continues for suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.
whdh.com
UPDATE: 12-year-old reported missing by Chelsea police has been located
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – The Chelsea Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl last seen on Jan. 30. The department said Aaliya Angelique Claudio, a student at Brown Middle School, was not present in her last class and did not return home.
whdh.com
WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
whdh.com
Police identify suspect wanted in connection with fatal Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are searching for a 32-year-old man believed to be a former Brockton Dollar Tree worker, who allegedly shot two men at the store Tuesday, killing one. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced that authorities were seeking Luis Soto, who was identified...
whdh.com
5-year-old boy hospitalized after fall from third-floor window in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling out of a third-floor window in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. The boy was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance from Elm Street to a nearby hospital. He was later taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.
whdh.com
Firefighters rescue five children from burning home in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out. “The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were...
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
whdh.com
Police: Individual in custody after Dorchester stabbing leaves 3 wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – Three people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said the victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Initially stating two people were injured, officials with the...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The condition of the person who was injured has not been released. State police are...
whdh.com
Norwood PD: Officers, SWAT unit respond to ‘barricaded subject’ at hotel
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit have been responding to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were first called to the Hampton Inn...
