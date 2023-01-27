WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge said she will make a decision soon in the case of a teacher strike in Woburn after city officials sought an injunction. Teachers in Woburn could be seen rallying outside city hall on Monday, with hundreds of people holding signs and cheering as traffic passed – all part of an effort to seek a new contract as school officials turned to the courts after negotiations hit an impasse.

